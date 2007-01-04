PC Applications forum

I cannot access my programs!!

by purplestardist / January 4, 2007 1:24 AM PST

My friend plugged her new ipod into my computer and it shut down. When I restarted it all my information was gone. I found my pictures and other documents but none of my programs work. I need to do homework and I don't even have word anymore. I uninstalled them and tried to reinstall them and it will not let me. Anyone know what I should do? Thank you, I need help fast.

Could this be XP?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2007 1:33 AM PST

No OS mentioned but I think that you may have been automatically logging in? If so, your files would be in your account along with your programs. Try this.

Log out (don't shutdown) and log in as the account you use.

Bob

Could not be it....
by purplestardist / January 4, 2007 2:00 AM PST
In reply to: Could this be XP?

Yes, it is XP. All of the log-ins erased back to windows administrator and all programs that I had do not work. I cannot even install my printer. When you first turn the computer on and log in it says ACPI Multiprocessor / Personalization Info is invalid. Thanks

What message?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2007 2:07 AM PST
In reply to: Could not be it....
Re:Reply to your post
by G8torguy / January 5, 2007 6:51 AM PST

How are you able to access download.com if you cannot access your programs?

