I cannot access my programs!!

No OS mentioned but I think that you may have been automatically logging in? If so, your files would be in your account along with your programs. Try this.
Log out (don't shutdown) and log in as the account you use.
Bob
My friend plugged her new ipod into my computer and it shut down. When I restarted it all my information was gone. I found my pictures and other documents but none of my programs work. I need to do homework and I don't even have word anymore. I uninstalled them and tried to reinstall them and it will not let me. Anyone know what I should do? Thank you, I need help fast.