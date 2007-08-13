i can't view, move, or delete my pics! what's happening?!

Even if you haven't just installed xp it might be a setting worth trying.
I have a gateway PC w/ windows xp. i've never had a problem with my pictures before but all of the sudden a few days ago, i moved some pictures from one folder to another and they wouldn't show up. it said 'no preview available', no matter what i used to open them. so i tried to move them back to the other folder and it said 'cannot move (filename): access is denied. make sure the disk is not full or write-protected and that the file is not currently in use'. i tried to delete one and it said the same thing (except it said 'delete' instead of 'move'). i tried with new pictures from my memory card and old pictures that i've had on my computer forever and i used to be able to move them as much as i wanted. it does the same thing every time. CAN SOMEONE PLEASE HELP?? thanks - kaelee