I can't figure out how to get Project 2010 to automatically

Hi Everyone,I am a complete Project 2010 newbie, and would love to get some assistance. I've been doing a ton of Googling and still can't find an answer.Hypothetically, let's assume my Project plan has two tasks, and let's assume I assign resource = ME to both tasks where the second task starts after the first task is completed.If for some reason I actually start my first task a month late, I would like Project 2010 to recalibrate itself such that I can easily continue on with my plan. The way it currently works, is if I have several tasks and I don't get to a few days or weeks late, the tasks are still scheduled to start at the same days in the past. I wish it could rebalance itself so I can easily continue the project from where I left off (and as a result it would recalculate the start dates for any incomplete tasks to start either today or after (not in the past).I hope I'm making sense - any help would be more than greatly appreciated - Thank you!Rebecca
