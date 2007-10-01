Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

General discussion

I can open local website only by IP, not by it's name.

by billty99 / October 1, 2007 12:13 AM PDT

We have a web site hosted our office and it's not a problem to access it from everywhere. But in the office I cannot use www.example.com to open it, but I have to use the IP address (for example 82.25.15.196 or 192.168.0.144). I just can't remember what should I do to make it available by it's name in the local network. I was browsing the IIS and DHCP settings the past 30 minutes but I didn't find anything useful. Help me, please

Collapse -
It's a DNS issue.....
by jbking2 / October 1, 2007 12:24 AM PDT

Do you have that domain name registered so that www.example.com points to the IP address you want? If you do then you may be having issues with your DNS, while if you don't want to go that far you could just use the HOSTS file to resolve that domain name to an IP.

Regards,
JB

Collapse -
yes we have it
by billty99 / October 1, 2007 1:00 AM PDT
In reply to: It's a DNS issue.....

Yes, I do have registered domain name. It's just when I'm at the office and I type www.example.com I cannot open the web page (noone can). We have to type the IP address. Maybe this host file is what I need, but I've no idea where it is and how to configure it. If you can give me a link to some info about it I'll be really glad.

Collapse -
Link...
by jbking2 / October 1, 2007 7:50 AM PDT
In reply to: yes we have it
Collapse -
Thank you.
by billty99 / October 1, 2007 5:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Link...

Thank you very much. I'll take a look at it. Meanwhile I noticed, that I can open the webpage using computername.example.com, so I just renamed it's name to www for the moment Happy

