I can open local website only by IP, not by it's name.

Do you have that domain name registered so that www.example.com points to the IP address you want? If you do then you may be having issues with your DNS, while if you don't want to go that far you could just use the HOSTS file to resolve that domain name to an IP.
Regards,
JB
We have a web site hosted our office and it's not a problem to access it from everywhere. But in the office I cannot use www.example.com to open it, but I have to use the IP address (for example 82.25.15.196 or 192.168.0.144). I just can't remember what should I do to make it available by it's name in the local network. I was browsing the IIS and DHCP settings the past 30 minutes but I didn't find anything useful. Help me, please