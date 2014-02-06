I am watching Myths of Pearl Harbor on the Military Channel

And a sadder more completely distorted view of Pearl Harbor I had never expected to encounter. It is well known and documented that the USS Ward fired on a midget submarine before the air attack, but not according to this program. According to this program this was a completely unknown or ignored fact.



Additionally there is a peculiar truncated discussion of the radar set at Opana point and the fact that a large blip was seen which was thought to be a flight of B-17 bombers. According to the program it was believed that the information was mishandled (this appears in Tora Tora Tora). The nearest telephone was 1/2 mile down the road, and there was no information dispersal system which connected that telephone to alert the satellite air fields. The Opana Point radar installation was not fully operational, it was being run in and adjusted, and was using the as I understand the story (and as is referred to in the program) they were using the B-17 flight as a training aid. (In Tora Tora Tora only some guy who is asleep knows that the B-17s are coming in, but receiving large planes like those would have involved a lot of airmen and ground crew on hand to guide them to their parking stations and to be there just in case there was trouble.)

This isn't helping kids and middle aged folk who don't have any knowledge of the issue or the story as it was disseminated to those of us born a year or even ten after the war.



IMO, a travesty, despite all the efforts with models and slow motion photography.



Rob