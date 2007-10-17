You said you have Spyboat and search. What is that? Do you mean "Spybot, Search and Destroy"?
Also you said you have Norton Internet Security. Is this software you purchased yourself, or did it come pre-installed as a trial when you purchased the computer?
If Nortons's Internet Security came pre-installed it is a trial only and you either have to purchase it after the trial period has expired or go get a new firewall and new anti-virus. How often do you update the virus definitions in Norton's?
I would head over to our Spyware, Virus and Security forum here;
http://forums.cnet.com/5204-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&tag=forum.fd
and re-post there with all the above information.
Good luck.
Mark
Hi,
i am getting a lot of websites adds randomly when open IE, or even when i am not open it, normally i am getting www.antyspyware.com, and it says that is going to scan my computer, when i close it then i got a message asking to click ok to download it or cancel, when i select cancel anyway it opens gan the same website, as well as other website poping out too, i have norton internet security 2007, spyboat and search, installled also i installed adsubtract pro(that says that will block pop ups and web adds) i am runing win xp home service P.2, will all the windows updates, IE 6 SPK2, all the previous appliactions are up to date, i have not virus according to Norton since i ran it, also spyboat found a few adware and spyware and kill them all, but i guess they are still on the register keys, can you advise by these types of website ads popping if i should go to the register and search there ? if so what do you recommend to look for over the register keys ?
Thanks a lot