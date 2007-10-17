You said you have Spyboat and search. What is that? Do you mean "Spybot, Search and Destroy"?

Also you said you have Norton Internet Security. Is this software you purchased yourself, or did it come pre-installed as a trial when you purchased the computer?

If Nortons's Internet Security came pre-installed it is a trial only and you either have to purchase it after the trial period has expired or go get a new firewall and new anti-virus. How often do you update the virus definitions in Norton's?

I would head over to our Spyware, Virus and Security forum here;
http://forums.cnet.com/5204-6132_102-0.html?forumID=32&tag=forum.fd
and re-post there with all the above information.

Good luck.

Mark