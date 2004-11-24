This is just a flat out good movie. And it's a family film. David is assisted in his escape from a concentration camp in Bulgaria and is told to make his way to Denmark. His adventures, growth, and revelations along the way are just fascinating. Ben Tibber, as David, gives an outstanding performance. Jim Caviezel is solid in a supporting role as David's friend in the camp. Joan Plowright is as solid as always as a friend David makes during his travels. This movie works in many ways, as adventure, survival, and coming of age.



This movie has commercial potential, but is being handled oddly. Lion's Gate acquired it when they bought Waldon Media but seem to have lost the thread of how to market it. They're giving it a limited release on Dec 3, but not in the usual markets. To build support for a movie it is normally released in NY and LA to get the attention of the media and grow the support and distribution that way. They are releasing "I Am David" in Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and other secondary and tertiary markets. Strange.



See it if you get the chance.



Dan