I am considering the purchase of a Toshiba Satellite L550

The L550 has a 17.3" display with 1600x900 resolution. That's a welcome step-up compared to the 1366x768 displays standard on 16" and smaller systems. The Toshiba L-series have always been one of the best values among budget/entry-level laptops.
The L550 is 16.4" wide and 10.7" tall. The actual display is about 9.5" tall (10.7" minus the thickness of the laptop's base).
It has a 17 inch widescreen TFT. Can you tell me how tall in inches that display is?
I'm using my son's Acer 14" from about 4 years ago, and I'm irritated by the amount of room taken up by the toolbars at the top and bottom.
The new one appears to have all the things I want including eSATA.
