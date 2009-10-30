Laptops forum

I am considering the purchase of a Toshiba Satellite L550

by Ziks511 / October 30, 2009 7:11 AM PDT

It has a 17 inch widescreen TFT. Can you tell me how tall in inches that display is?

I'm using my son's Acer 14" from about 4 years ago, and I'm irritated by the amount of room taken up by the toolbars at the top and bottom.

The new one appears to have all the things I want including eSATA.

Rob

Toshiba Satellite L550
by IgoZoomX2 / October 30, 2009 4:29 PM PDT

The L550 has a 17.3" display with 1600x900 resolution. That's a welcome step-up compared to the 1366x768 displays standard on 16" and smaller systems. The Toshiba L-series have always been one of the best values among budget/entry-level laptops.

The L550 is 16.4" wide and 10.7" tall. The actual display is about 9.5" tall (10.7" minus the thickness of the laptop's base).

(NT) Thanks very much. Rob
by Ziks511 / October 30, 2009 10:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Toshiba Satellite L550
Just one thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 30, 2009 11:29 PM PDT

While I have nice things to say about Toshiba's offering today, be sure you test drive the mouse pad on the machine you are considering. A few have a rough surface like SANDPAPER and those are an avoid in my book.

At 650 bucks, the model at http://www.toshibadirect.com/td/b2c/pdet.to?poid=456011 is surprising with the Core 2 Duo, and I can vouch the Intel 4500 is not a bad performer. My kid has the lesser Celeron based Toshiba and played GAMES on it during road trips and didn't complain.

The wifi performance was good so if you watch out for that ONE THING I noted at first I think you'll really like this machine.
Bob

(NT) Thanks Bob, most appreciated. I'll check the touchpad. R
by Ziks511 / October 31, 2009 6:22 AM PDT
In reply to: Just one thing.
