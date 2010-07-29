HW-C450/HW-C451 Remote Issues

I am attempting to add the remote codes for my newly purchased HW-C451 to my Crestron home automation system. All I need is Volume+, Volume- and Mute. I am able to learn the remote using a Crestron CNXLIR and verify the remote codes with the CNXLIR and remote. This is something I've done hundreds of times with hundreds of different pieces of equipment including my newly purchased UN55C6400. The learned codes are not recognized by the sound bar whether tested from the CNXLIR or from the Crestron control processor.
Is there something about this IR protocol that is proprietary? I have to continue to use the little remote along with my LCD touch panel just to control volume. Pretty lame. Anybody know what's up with the remote codes?
