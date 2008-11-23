Camcorders forum

by tn_yank / November 23, 2008 8:59 PM PST

I'm confused about HDV options and the manual offers precious little explanation. I'd appreciate any help.

There are 3 optional settings when recording in HDV: HDV(PF30, HDV (PF24) and HDV, discussed below:

- Apparently HDV (PF30) which is 30 progressive frames per second, is a better choice for action shots. But why would I not always use this setting? Is it because it is more difficult to manipulate with software (as some posts suggest)?

- HDV (PF24), when combined with the additional optional "cine" mode, produces a more cinematic look to footage. Again, other than being a slower fps than PF30, what is the downside? Why would I not ALWAYS have this selected? And what is the advantage of selecting this setting but not the "cine" setting?

HDV (no frame rate specified) When would this be a preferred setting. What advantage is it over the PF24 or PF 30 setting?

Thanks for any advice/help.

1 total post
