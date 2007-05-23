The CNET Lounge forum

huh!? I think 4megapixel is plenty...

by shawnlin / May 23, 2007 11:19 AM PDT

regarding ep. 478 (actually 479, yes?), a 12 megapixel point-n-shoot is overkill ~99.9% of the time.

I've been an amateur photographer for many years and I used my Minolta 4megapixel point-n-shoot to get a picture was enlarged to 11x14.5" that later hung in an art gallery. I don't mean to toot my own horn, but I'm just trying to illustrate a point.

I think that if you have a good lens and 4 megapixels, really...you're covered. Consider this - the NASA Mars Rovers use a 1.1 megapixel sensor...however, the lenses they use EXQUISITELY ground lenses (read - expensive and...beautiful process to make) to get those great pics.

More megapixels is not a bad thing, but I don't see myself *needing* a point-n-shoot with more than 5megapixels...especially for happy snaps. But I do understand that the cool/handy features are only offered on the 7+ megapixel cameras (like image stabilization, etc.)

For more info, take a listen to the Real Deal podcast on digital photography (ep.44) - very informative on the pixel quality vs. quantity (great job on that one Tom, Lori!)

Best,
Shalin

good for cropping and blowing up
by FredAgain / May 23, 2007 1:14 PM PDT

People always say that more megapixels is only useful if you are going to make poster-size pictures. Well what about that photo in which you want to crop and blow up a small part of the overall picture? Even though 4 mp is plenty for a standard sized 8x10, if you want blow up a 1x1 section of that photo to 8x10, then you would need those 12+ mps. I'd like to have that option in case I need it.

hmmm...this is where I trust analog...
by shawnlin / May 23, 2007 11:24 PM PDT

I do see your point.
Still, in my view of getting the best value of a camera for the money:
1) I think it's not a tragedy to not be able to enlarge a small area of a photo into an 8x10, etc.
2) Over thousands and thousands of shots I've taken, I've yet to enlarge a small area because a) I take a little time to frame the shot and b) I use a camera with a zoom that good enough to do that (if I just don't have the zoom, again, it's not a tragedy - there's likely another angle or way to photograph the scene that is equally interesting and striking). I guess this is an issue of just being prepared and taking a little time to get the photo you want.

3) My film-loving heart gets the willies just thinking about enlarging a small area of a digital photo...I just know something is going to get lost...It usually turns out fine, but I know that more could be in there, ya know? I know, I know - there's the science that proves modern digital photography is "better" than film...but I've noticed differences that I still just can't quite buy into yet.

Best,
Shalin

