huh!? I think 4megapixel is plenty...

People always say that more megapixels is only useful if you are going to make poster-size pictures. Well what about that photo in which you want to crop and blow up a small part of the overall picture? Even though 4 mp is plenty for a standard sized 8x10, if you want blow up a 1x1 section of that photo to 8x10, then you would need those 12+ mps. I'd like to have that option in case I need it.
regarding ep. 478 (actually 479, yes?), a 12 megapixel point-n-shoot is overkill ~99.9% of the time.
I've been an amateur photographer for many years and I used my Minolta 4megapixel point-n-shoot to get a picture was enlarged to 11x14.5" that later hung in an art gallery. I don't mean to toot my own horn, but I'm just trying to illustrate a point.
I think that if you have a good lens and 4 megapixels, really...you're covered. Consider this - the NASA Mars Rovers use a 1.1 megapixel sensor...however, the lenses they use EXQUISITELY ground lenses (read - expensive and...beautiful process to make) to get those great pics.
More megapixels is not a bad thing, but I don't see myself *needing* a point-n-shoot with more than 5megapixels...especially for happy snaps. But I do understand that the cool/handy features are only offered on the 7+ megapixel cameras (like image stabilization, etc.)
For more info, take a listen to the Real Deal podcast on digital photography (ep.44) - very informative on the pixel quality vs. quantity (great job on that one Tom, Lori!)
Best,
Shalin