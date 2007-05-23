huh!? I think 4megapixel is plenty...

I do see your point.

Still, in my view of getting the best value of a camera for the money:

1) I think it's not a tragedy to not be able to enlarge a small area of a photo into an 8x10, etc.

2) Over thousands and thousands of shots I've taken, I've yet to enlarge a small area because a) I take a little time to frame the shot and b) I use a camera with a zoom that good enough to do that (if I just don't have the zoom, again, it's not a tragedy - there's likely another angle or way to photograph the scene that is equally interesting and striking). I guess this is an issue of just being prepared and taking a little time to get the photo you want.



3) My film-loving heart gets the willies just thinking about enlarging a small area of a digital photo...I just know something is going to get lost...It usually turns out fine, but I know that more could be in there, ya know? I know, I know - there's the science that proves modern digital photography is "better" than film...but I've noticed differences that I still just can't quite buy into yet.



Best,

Shalin