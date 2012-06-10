grzepa..
What have you tried thus far? Any signifcant reports from your anti-virus?
ONLY as a start, I would recommend scanning with the below. They are all free to use. Prior to scanning clear Chrome's cache.
Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware and / or SUPERAntiSpyware FREE Edition
ESET's Online Scanner - See their Help Section
http://www.eset.com/onlinescan/
Hitman Pro - It's free to use without a license. If a virus is found, you will receive a free 30-day license to remove the threat. Note: There are separate downloads for 32 and 64-bit versions of Windows 7.
http://www.surfright.nl/en/home/
You failed to mention your operating system. Are you experiencing any problems with Internet Explorer? It might be important, as they share some of the same settings.
Let us know how you make out..
Carol
Hi, when i open a google chrome it automatically redirects to wuulo.com or xooxle.net. i was searching the net if anyone has this problem and found nothing. Anyone can give me a hint what is it and how to get rid of it? Thank you!