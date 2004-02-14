Computer Help forum

HTTP 400

by Bostonsox46 / February 14, 2004 2:06 AM PST

Ok I'm not computer illiterate so don't be scared to be technical

Well about half the time when I click on a link in IE6 I get a "HTTP 400 Bad Request" error. Now I can usually just press back and click the link again and it will work. Does anyone have any idea what this could be? It does seem to be only links with spaces and only links.

Re:HTTP 400
by Yew / February 14, 2004 2:22 AM PST
In reply to: HTTP 400

My first suspicion, given that you're using IE, would be a spyware infestation.

Download Ad-Aware, Spybot and any others you can find, run each one at least twice. Then see if that solves the problem.

It should also be noted, that IE is a magnet for spyware and other crap from unreputable people. It's riddled with security holes (the last two IE patches, one of the bugs MS sat on for **OVER 6 MONTHS** and the other one was at least a month) and makes it real easy target for this kind of junk. You could probably stop 90% or better dead in it's tracks if you simply switched to using Mozilla or Opera and also changed email clients to something other than Outlook or Outlook Express. You'd be well advised to abandon use of IE for anything other than trips to Windows Update.

Re:HTTP 400
by Cursorcowboy / February 14, 2004 2:54 AM PST
In reply to: HTTP 400

1. Please note that just above the text editor (where you enter a question on the forum) is the following paragraph, and if certain information is not present in your question, our reply may not be of much help:

Tip: If you are asking for help to troubleshoot a computer-related problem, please be sure to include all the necessary information (ie: operating system, model number, hardware, software, etc) that will help others identify your problem for a speedy resolution.

2. Step through these articles on the M$ Knowledge Base concerning, "HTTP 400 Bad Requests" and see what comes out in the wash.

