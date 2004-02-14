My first suspicion, given that you're using IE, would be a spyware infestation.
Download Ad-Aware, Spybot and any others you can find, run each one at least twice. Then see if that solves the problem.
It should also be noted, that IE is a magnet for spyware and other crap from unreputable people. It's riddled with security holes (the last two IE patches, one of the bugs MS sat on for **OVER 6 MONTHS** and the other one was at least a month) and makes it real easy target for this kind of junk. You could probably stop 90% or better dead in it's tracks if you simply switched to using Mozilla or Opera and also changed email clients to something other than Outlook or Outlook Express. You'd be well advised to abandon use of IE for anything other than trips to Windows Update.
Ok I'm not computer illiterate so don't be scared to be technical
Well about half the time when I click on a link in IE6 I get a "HTTP 400 Bad Request" error. Now I can usually just press back and click the link again and it will work. Does anyone have any idea what this could be? It does seem to be only links with spaces and only links.