Phones forum

Question

HTC One S or Samsung GSIII?

by NathanProXCII / June 12, 2012 2:23 AM PDT

Hi. I just became eligible for a full upgrade this week. Conveniently, T-mobile (my current carrier) is having a Father's Day sale where every smartphone in the store is free. Should I take advantage of the opportunity to get a very good smartphone (HTC One S) for free, or should I wait until the GSIII comes out and get that. I'm kinda low on cash so I would have to wait until the price dropped at least a little, but it's fine b/c I just need the phone by the time I go back to school on August 1st. I just want your guys opinions cus I'm gonna have this phone for the next 2 years, and I wanna make sure it's something I will love. (btw i'm using a flip-phone right now, so either one will be a huge upgrade haha)

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HTC One S or Samsung GSIII?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HTC One S or Samsung GSIII?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
You have already answered your own question
by Pepe7 / June 12, 2012 4:00 AM PDT

Grab a free one you like now. Done. Otherwise, only you can answer whether or not an S3 would be a better fit.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Samsung GS3
by electronicspimp / June 19, 2012 4:24 PM PDT

Samsung GS3. One S isnt even a quadcore phone. Once Samsung GS3 upgrades their firmware even more, the exynos will start working at 100% pumpin out hardcore benchmark #'s.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
quad-core doesn't always amount to much
by Pepe7 / June 21, 2012 1:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung GS3

That's the actual truth.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Prefer HTC One S
by shoopt / June 25, 2012 8:03 PM PDT

Samsung Galaxy S III is a class smartphone device but as per my perception HTC One S is a better cell phone having latest version Andriod 4.0.
If you love photography HTC One S provides very good camera with instant capturing.
HTC One S is loaded with "beats audio", so no doubt it is having one of the best audio quality.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.