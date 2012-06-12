HTC One S or Samsung GSIII?

Grab a free one you like now. Done. Otherwise, only you can answer whether or not an S3 would be a better fit.
Hi. I just became eligible for a full upgrade this week. Conveniently, T-mobile (my current carrier) is having a Father's Day sale where every smartphone in the store is free. Should I take advantage of the opportunity to get a very good smartphone (HTC One S) for free, or should I wait until the GSIII comes out and get that. I'm kinda low on cash so I would have to wait until the price dropped at least a little, but it's fine b/c I just need the phone by the time I go back to school on August 1st. I just want your guys opinions cus I'm gonna have this phone for the next 2 years, and I wanna make sure it's something I will love. (btw i'm using a flip-phone right now, so either one will be a huge upgrade haha)