Samsung forum

Question

Ht-E6750W Setup Concerns: Model, ASC, HDMI ARC?

by dsnowa / October 4, 2012 6:38 PM PDT

I'm located in South Asia and my whole HT/Gaming setup buying experience has been going though one problems after another. Okay now I received my HT yesterday and I managed to hook everything up and there are few concerns:

1) My HT System Menu "Contact Samsung" option shows model code as HT-E6730W/Series_XL although what I bought is HT-E6750W and the box does show that. Do you think the retailer cheated me by shipping me a re-branded lower version if the system?

2) No matter what I try ASC did not work. The calibration kept failing even though the sounds came out loudly enough and in the correct order. I tried it over 10 times... even more than 20 times I think... all the while checking the ASC connection and all to the point the tune is ringing in my head and a neighbor in an apartment below mine came to investigate. After reading up on a lot of forums someone pointed out the ASC mic must be broken or not up to the task. Distance to my sofa/couch is only 5ft to 7ft depending on how closer or further I move my furniture so its not the distance that's the problem. Based on a suggestion of a friend I tried connecting the mic to my computer and sure enough it doesn't work at all. Would Samsung replace it and have it go through Auto Sound Calibration if I put in a service request? My warranty information says 12 months of borth labor and parts. Its important for me seeing as I had spent $1060 (Rs.52,000) on it.

3) I have enabled Audio Return Channel and connected the HIGH SPEED 1.4 certified cable from HDMI-OUT of my HT Bluray Player to my Samsung UA55ES8000 TV's HDMI1. In my TV menu all sound options fade out and only S/PDIF option becomes active and all sound stops. Nothing comes out of TV or HT speakers. And TV sspeaker kicks in when i turn off the HT Bluray Player. As things are I can only hear sound from the HT speakers when I play things through the HT Bluray Player. That's not what I invested it for as I have calibrated a lot and reached perfect TV calibration settings on HDMI3 source on TV to hook up my HDMI switch connected to Satellite HD Box, PS3, XBOX 360, and Wii. Why is the TV sound not coming out though HT speakers? Do I really need to connect an S/PDIF cable from my TV's S/PDIF-OUT to my HT Bluray Player to get the setup I desire? I wont be using the Bluray HDMI-IN ports at all so please don't tell me to use that as it doesn't provide me the ability to calibrate colors and such as I can with TV's HDMI source.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Ht-E6750W Setup Concerns: Model, ASC, HDMI ARC?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Ht-E6750W Setup Concerns: Model, ASC, HDMI ARC?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
re: Ht-E6750W Setup Concerns: Model, ASC, HDMI ARC?
by dsnowa / October 4, 2012 11:55 PM PDT

After much more careful research I figured only one port on my Samsung UA55ES8000 supports ARC, not sure if that would help me but as my terrible luck would have it my TV has a broken [HDMI2/ARC] port. The electronics store probably had my TV setup for display sometime and messed things up. I wonder of samsung would replace a port alone? Why me... T^T

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Just sharing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 5, 2012 12:07 AM PDT

I never count on ARC working. I always carry an optical cable with me if I'm to troubleshoot such a thing.

I do not have your models to work with but thought I'd share this.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Just sharing.
by dsnowa / October 6, 2012 12:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Just sharing.

- HDMI Cable is from Mediabridge ULTRA series and it supports ARC

- THE HT Blue Ray Plyer Supports ARC

- The TV's HDMI2-ARC supports ARC....

So why wouldn't it work? o_o

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2012 1:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Just sharing.

All I did was share I never count on it working. My thought is you should either ask them to fix it or explain it or just return stuff that doesn't work.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
ARC Fix
by sharma911 / November 9, 2012 7:38 PM PST

For your 3rd problem, check your ARC out on your TV. I thought it was on HDMI2, not HDMI 1.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.