Ht-E6750W Setup Concerns: Model, ASC, HDMI ARC?

I'm located in South Asia and my whole HT/Gaming setup buying experience has been going though one problems after another. Okay now I received my HT yesterday and I managed to hook everything up and there are few concerns:



1) My HT System Menu "Contact Samsung" option shows model code as HT-E6730W/Series_XL although what I bought is HT-E6750W and the box does show that. Do you think the retailer cheated me by shipping me a re-branded lower version if the system?



2) No matter what I try ASC did not work. The calibration kept failing even though the sounds came out loudly enough and in the correct order. I tried it over 10 times... even more than 20 times I think... all the while checking the ASC connection and all to the point the tune is ringing in my head and a neighbor in an apartment below mine came to investigate. After reading up on a lot of forums someone pointed out the ASC mic must be broken or not up to the task. Distance to my sofa/couch is only 5ft to 7ft depending on how closer or further I move my furniture so its not the distance that's the problem. Based on a suggestion of a friend I tried connecting the mic to my computer and sure enough it doesn't work at all. Would Samsung replace it and have it go through Auto Sound Calibration if I put in a service request? My warranty information says 12 months of borth labor and parts. Its important for me seeing as I had spent $1060 (Rs.52,000) on it.



3) I have enabled Audio Return Channel and connected the HIGH SPEED 1.4 certified cable from HDMI-OUT of my HT Bluray Player to my Samsung UA55ES8000 TV's HDMI1. In my TV menu all sound options fade out and only S/PDIF option becomes active and all sound stops. Nothing comes out of TV or HT speakers. And TV sspeaker kicks in when i turn off the HT Bluray Player. As things are I can only hear sound from the HT speakers when I play things through the HT Bluray Player. That's not what I invested it for as I have calibrated a lot and reached perfect TV calibration settings on HDMI3 source on TV to hook up my HDMI switch connected to Satellite HD Box, PS3, XBOX 360, and Wii. Why is the TV sound not coming out though HT speakers? Do I really need to connect an S/PDIF cable from my TV's S/PDIF-OUT to my HT Bluray Player to get the setup I desire? I wont be using the Bluray HDMI-IN ports at all so please don't tell me to use that as it doesn't provide me the ability to calibrate colors and such as I can with TV's HDMI source.