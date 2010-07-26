CCsydney,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble.
Try pressing the button twice.
The first press should blink the color of the current mode. The second press should change the mode. When the button is orange, it's in the BD/DVD/Receiver mode, and when it flashes green, it's in the TV mode (and some models of DVDs)
Does that help?
--HDTech
this may be a stupid question but i cannot figure how to do this
i bought a HT C655W system today
i've got a samsung series 6 LCD tv
and i cant seem to get my remote to actually respond to the dvd player
i pressed the dvd receiver/tv button accidentally and my tv has been responding to it ever since~ i thought if i pressed the dvd receiver button again i would go out of tv mode but it hasnt worked. I've turned my tv and everything else off and turned it back on and it's still the same
Can someone tell me what to do? nowhere in the manual does it say how to get out of tv mode
thx