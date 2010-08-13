HT-C655W - Doesn't remember DVD playback after power off?

G'day,



My HT-C655W Samsung home theatre DVD remembers where you were watching a DVD if you hit the STOP button, and then soon thereafter press play again.



BUT, if you leave it too long and the machine powers off, or if you power off, and then turn it back on, it forgets.



Is this how the remember function is meant to work, or should it remember after being turned off?



If it's how it is meant to function, then I have to say, for a machine that looks like it's high-end (ie touch buttons, dropdown panel concealing the DVD tray, wireless rear speakers etc etc), that's pretty crap...



Circa 2003 when I was looking for a new DVD player because my first one couldn't hook up to my new sound package, I tested/read reviews on dozens of DVDs, and all the higher end products (inc the Philips I went with) could remember where you were, even on up to 5 or so different discs!



Even the $50 AWA brand DVD player I've been putting up with for the past few years can remember after power off/disc eject.



Am I doing something wrong? Am I expecting too much?



cheers



cosmic