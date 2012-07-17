HT-C5200 and subtitles.

The workaround is to hard sub these into the video. Here's an example on how to do this -> http://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20100212130825AAT77Wg
Again, it's well discussed.
Bob
Hello everyone,
I have a Samsung HT-C5200 player, of which I am quite satisfied (as I am of all the Samsung products I own) but I have a frustrating issue with it: if I stream a video file + its .srt subtitle from a USB flash drive plugged directly into the HT all is fine and subtitles are displayed properly.
If I stream the same from a networked source (say, from my laptop's hdd) the subs are not displayed at all.
This is really disappointing since I am forced to use a flash drive, and I just bought a NAS to use my hdd from anywhere!
Is this a known issue? Is there a workaround? or maybe I am just doing something wrong...
Thanks!