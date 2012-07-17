Samsung forum

Resolved Question

HT-C5200 and subtitles.

by massimilianoferroni / July 17, 2012 11:49 PM PDT

Hello everyone,
I have a Samsung HT-C5200 player, of which I am quite satisfied (as I am of all the Samsung products I own) but I have a frustrating issue with it: if I stream a video file + its .srt subtitle from a USB flash drive plugged directly into the HT all is fine and subtitles are displayed properly.
If I stream the same from a networked source (say, from my laptop's hdd) the subs are not displayed at all.
This is really disappointing since I am forced to use a flash drive, and I just bought a NAS to use my hdd from anywhere!
Is this a known issue? Is there a workaround? or maybe I am just doing something wrong...

Thanks!

massimilianoferroni has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
6 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by massimilianoferroni

Collapse -
Yes. It's a limitation in DLNA and more.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 18, 2012 12:29 AM PDT
Collapse -
Thanks!
by massimilianoferroni / July 18, 2012 1:25 AM PDT

Hi Bob,
thanks for the reply, I didn't know it was an issue with DLNA and not of the HT itself.
I will try the solutions suggested in your link.
regards
Massimiliano

Collapse -
Just to be complete.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 18, 2012 1:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks!

I didn't go over the prior discussions and may have left you with the wrong impression. Some other DLNA servers may work. But I consider this area too fiddly for most. That is, not ready for consumers.

Here's a few discussions about getting subs over DLNA.

http://forum.wdlxtv.com/viewtopic.php?f=49&t=5824 notes the non-feature.
http://elan.plexapp.com/2012/03/29/this-aint-your-grandfathers-dlna/ notes again that it wasn't working.

Finally http://www.tvmobili.com/samsung-allshare-media-server.php notes it supports external subtitles. This tends to inflame those that demand the MKV embedded subs. But at least it might work.
Bob

Collapse -
It might work...
by massimilianoferroni / July 18, 2012 7:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Just to be complete.

Hi Bob,
lots of interesting stuff I didn't know! thanks a lot for the info.
I downloaded the TVMobili server and indeed it works. I can stream videos to my HT-C5200 with working subtitles. Too bad my iomega iConnect's own media server does not work this way (it doesn't even stream mp4 videos). I'm afraid I have to change it for a proper NAS where I can install TVMobili or some similar server.
thanks again for the help.
Massimiliano

Collapse -
Thanks for this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 18, 2012 9:43 AM PDT
In reply to: It might work...

It's refreshing to read this. Some folk come out with all guns blazing that Somesam has a broken DLNA but if you look around, it's not that good (DLNA.) It was a committee affair and feels like a lowest common denominator system.

They also had to deal with patents too.
Long story, boring to most and if you had to make a toaster today, it probably would take a bus load of legal staff.
Bob

Back to Samsung forum 6 total posts
