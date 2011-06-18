HP forum

Question

HP470 printer cartridges won't move

by cr180 / June 17, 2011 6:12 AM PDT

Have loved this little printer for the last year. Went to use it today - paper feeds in squewed and gets stuck - turned off and gently pulled paper out and corner of paper tore off, which I managed to extricate after moving the ink cartridges out of the way - turn it back on and now I get a message saying the 'carriage is stalled'. Both ink lights are on and the on/off light is blinking as well as the resume button. Opened the front where ink cartridges are located and they are sitting in the middle and will not move one way or the other by themselves, although I can slide them back and forth with no effort. The cartridges are 1/2 full so they do not need to be replaced as would be indicated by the lights. Normally when you open the front cover the cartridges slide automatically to the middle and then back to the side when you close the cover. Not now. What's up??!!

Answer

Sounds like some scrap of paper is where it should not be.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 18, 2011 1:50 AM PDT

I've had some luck by moving such to a well lit area and having a better inspection of all areas.

Answer

The manual states
by wb2001 / July 9, 2011 9:03 AM PDT

Page 78: All device lights are on or flashing A non-recoverable error has occurred Disconnect all cables (such as power cord, network cable, and USB cable), remove the battery, wait about 20 seconds, press any control panel buton, and then reconnect the cables.

http://h10032.www1.hp.com/ctg/Manual/c01272430.pdf

http://h10032.www1.hp.com/ctg/Manual/c01272430.pdf

