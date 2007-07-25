HP won't help with accessory unless I renew printer warranty

Please help me get out of HP Support hell. I have a perfectly well functioning HP 7310 multifunction printer that's about 2 years old, but out of its warranty period. I recently bought a printer accessory from HP (an envelope feeder that goes on the back of the printer). When I installed it, it did not work properly (it said I could load at least 50 envelopes, but if I load more than 2 envelopes, the feeder will jam- the problem is clearly with the accessory, not my printer).



I called HP Support the day after I received the accessory, and they refused to give me support unless I renewed my printer warranty!!! They said the problem could be with the printer instead of the new accessory and they couldn't help me unless my printer was also under warranty.



I explained over and over, including to 2 supervisors, that there is nothing wrong with my printer and I have no intention of paying to renew its expired warranty; and that I just bought the printer accessory and it's covered by a warranty. They refuse to help. They also refused to transfer me from India to someone in the United States.



Can someone give me advice on how to get HP to help me? Thanks.