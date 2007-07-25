HP won't help with accessory unless I renew printer warranty

Peripherals forum

by totaldrummer / July 25, 2007 3:40 AM PDT

Please help me get out of HP Support hell. I have a perfectly well functioning HP 7310 multifunction printer that's about 2 years old, but out of its warranty period. I recently bought a printer accessory from HP (an envelope feeder that goes on the back of the printer). When I installed it, it did not work properly (it said I could load at least 50 envelopes, but if I load more than 2 envelopes, the feeder will jam- the problem is clearly with the accessory, not my printer).

I called HP Support the day after I received the accessory, and they refused to give me support unless I renewed my printer warranty!!! They said the problem could be with the printer instead of the new accessory and they couldn't help me unless my printer was also under warranty.

I explained over and over, including to 2 supervisors, that there is nothing wrong with my printer and I have no intention of paying to renew its expired warranty; and that I just bought the printer accessory and it's covered by a warranty. They refuse to help. They also refused to transfer me from India to someone in the United States.

Can someone give me advice on how to get HP to help me? Thanks.

Yes. Welcome to support hell.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 25, 2007 3:43 AM PDT

That's the rules. The fix is to return defective products. I know you want this device but this is how I deal with such. I return it with prejudice.

Bob

Little wiggle room
by Willy / July 26, 2007 12:21 AM PDT

If no support is forthcoming, then you're stuck with a warranty return. The only other option is to review the manual and be sure you followed instructions and install. Then if that doesn't resolve it, if you don't send it back have a local repair look into it. After 2yrs. of service for the printer, there maybe an issue with the printer BUT you don't know and really they(support) don't know either. The longer you wait the more excuses they can come-up with or seem to, if you return, do so ASAP.

tada -----Willy Happy

FYI at HP support website
by Willy / July 26, 2007 12:44 AM PDT
