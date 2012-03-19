Spoke with HP today and they are of no help. can anyone help solve this issue
I have a HP Photosmart Premium All-In-One c310 series, printer, scanner & copier. It is 14 months old, and everytime I've had to change an ink cartridge that is out of ink, I have nothing but trouble. This time I changed the BLACK 564 (not the photo one) ON THE FAR RIGHT. The other ink carts (cyan, yellow, magenta and photo black) show more than 1/2 full. I have done all the "tools" to solve the problem, printer status report, print quality report, cleaned the cartridges, aligned printer cartridges and restored printer to factory defaults. The printer reports show only magenta and black. What do I do next?