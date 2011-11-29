Laptops forum

HP Pavillion ZD7000

by The3rdGerman / November 29, 2011 9:25 PM PST

I've got the laptop listed above from a client. Trying to figure out what the problem with it exactly. I believe it's the video card. I know the motherboard is good. I'd just like a second opinion. Thanks. Here's a link to said issue. http://tinypic.com/r/2zeb0he/5 -HP Pavillion ZD7000-On Start Up

Common in 2004, this is the known bad model with
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 30, 2011 5:45 AM PST
In reply to: HP Pavillion ZD7000

This has a Pentium 4 in most models and the heat eventually burns out parts. We won't touch such things since it was not going to last long. Try new CPUs and hard drives then tell them they got the good years out of it.

Bob

This was helpful (0)
very unreliable...
by 80sGuy / December 1, 2011 4:43 PM PST
In reply to: HP Pavillion ZD7000

I once had a ZD7203US and that was total crap, not worth the fix, eventually it will fail on you like an old Chevy Citation.

This was helpful (1)
The graphic card is most likely
by orlbuckeye / December 1, 2011 8:37 PM PST
In reply to: HP Pavillion ZD7000

attached to the mobo. I had an issue like that and i knew it was the graphics card and the mobo had to be replaced.

This was helpful (1)
