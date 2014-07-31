HP Pavilion x360 won't turn on

When you plug it in, is there any indication at all that the unit is charging or getting power?
So a guy tripped on the power cord at a coffee shop and knocked over my laptop ; now it won't turn on. The laptop charge was fully depleted (that's why I had it plugged in - probably had about 3 min of charge/use before it got knocked down on the floor) so I tried to turn on while it was still plugged in but no luck.
Before I take it to someone that charges $$$, I wanted to see if there was something that I could try.
Thanks for any info!