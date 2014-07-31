Computer Help forum

Resolved Question

HP Pavilion x360 won't turn on

by chiztk / July 31, 2014 10:09 AM PDT

So a guy tripped on the power cord at a coffee shop and knocked over my laptop ; now it won't turn on. The laptop charge was fully depleted (that's why I had it plugged in - probably had about 3 min of charge/use before it got knocked down on the floor) so I tried to turn on while it was still plugged in but no luck.

Before I take it to someone that charges $$$, I wanted to see if there was something that I could try.

Thanks for any info!

chiztk has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HP Pavilion x360 won't turn on
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HP Pavilion x360 won't turn on
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by chiztk

Collapse -
When you plug it in
by Jimmy Greystone / July 31, 2014 10:11 AM PDT

When you plug it in, is there any indication at all that the unit is charging or getting power?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
THANKS.
by chiztk / July 31, 2014 11:45 AM PDT
In reply to: When you plug it in

Well thanks for asking that question! At the coffee shop there wasn't any indication at two separate outlets (not that I could tell - but since you asked, I figured I'd try it again (7 hours later) and make sure what I respond here is correct. Well lo and behold, I saw an orange light as soon as I plugged in, and I pushed on the power button, and voila! It's alive!

I have no idea what happened but I'll take it...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Is it this model?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 31, 2014 10:21 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.