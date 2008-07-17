HP Pavilion vs Sony Vaio

Try supplying model numbers when possible.
The smaller screen Sony is one or similar to what my dad bought 2 months ago. Why? He had a 17 inch laptop and found it unwieldy for travel. The reports so far is nothing has gone wrong, it works.
Bob
Hello I'm getting my new laptop and I can't decide between these two, I was hoping I could get your input on it.
HP Pavilion
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/olspage.jsp?skuId=8893067&type=product&id=1211587729555
Sony Vaio
http://www.sonystyle.com/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/ProductDisplay?catalogId=10551&storeId=10151&langId=-1&productId=8198552921665400893
From the HP I like that has a graphic card and a HDMI port.
From the Sony I like the looks, the 320gb hhd, and the 2.40GHZ processor. And I like sony better than hp.
I'm open to suggestions of other similar laptops. It must be 14", with intel at least 2.0GHZ, 3gb of ram and a 250gb hhd. With built in cam/mic, grapic card is a plus.
thanks.