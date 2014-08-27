hp pavilion g7 1150us

A recent discussion about HP and the wireless adapter issue that wouldn't work even after they installed all drivers lead us to the same old issue. (what?)
For HP's you often have to install HP's Wireless Manager to get the WiFi adapter to work. Look for that.
It has other names such as:
HP Wireless Assistant
HP Connection Manager
Bob
First, I want to state I feel so privileged to have CNET on my desktop tool menu because I want to gets edumacated ..lol... anyway, some time ago you forum moderators helped me decide to install linux mint after win 7 pro crashed..and I'm forever grateful for such advice,, it has been good up until now my network wireless adapter does not function.. just happened a few weeks ago.. I thought to try and troubleshoot it myself but after searching online for step by step troubleshoot, I thought it best to ask the pros here once again. BTW , I can get ethernet/wire connection but can't seem to figure out how to re-connect wifi to the built in wireless adapter anymore for whatever reason. Also still using linuxmint16 mate 64-bit.. maybe i did not secure or update ? what might have gone wrong with my wireless adapter or is it a software issue? tia, John