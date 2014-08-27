HP forum

hp pavilion g7 1150us

by nsaretards / August 27, 2014 11:29 AM PDT

First, I want to state I feel so privileged to have CNET on my desktop tool menu because I want to gets edumacated ..lol... anyway, some time ago you forum moderators helped me decide to install linux mint after win 7 pro crashed..and I'm forever grateful for such advice,, it has been good up until now my network wireless adapter does not function.. just happened a few weeks ago.. I thought to try and troubleshoot it myself but after searching online for step by step troubleshoot, I thought it best to ask the pros here once again. BTW , I can get ethernet/wire connection but can't seem to figure out how to re-connect wifi to the built in wireless adapter anymore for whatever reason. Also still using linuxmint16 mate 64-bit.. maybe i did not secure or update ? what might have gone wrong with my wireless adapter or is it a software issue? tia, John

I've yet to see that step by step. But...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 27, 2014 11:40 AM PDT
A recent discussion about HP and the wireless adapter issue that wouldn't work even after they installed all drivers lead us to the same old issue. (what?)

For HP's you often have to install HP's Wireless Manager to get the WiFi adapter to work. Look for that.

It has other names such as:
HP Wireless Assistant
HP Connection Manager

Bob

The last time I consulted with HP
by nsaretards / August 27, 2014 11:57 AM PDT

I vowed not to purchased another one of their products or services. All because this laptop .. the battery discharges after half hr unplugged.. so i guess i'll be looking to order another battery soon on ebay. I will not bother to call hp for support anymore.. I do not like speaking to anyone in India anymore (too many bad experiences those international call centers) .. Last time I spoke to a supervisor from HP was the last time and he said he was calling from Texas,, he sent me the "recovery discs". You think I should insert and run those set of recovery cd/dvds'? I tried using the linux program but to no avail.. do you think I should hook it up to the LAN connection and download/update something off the HP site? TY Bob for the quick response too, John

downlanded a bunch of free drive updates at hp site
by nsaretards / August 27, 2014 1:45 PM PDT

Tried following your instructions,, than I found on HP site using LAN to connect to internet , downloaded all the suggested update drives after search for pavilion g7 1150us not sure yet.. i'm using the desktop now.. also noticed a recall for the plug charger ls15 ..I'll post my results a day or so. ty once again

I never had luck with HP period
by nsaretards / August 28, 2014 4:06 AM PDT

As I experienced previously using their products and services ( especially their international help lines) I tried troubleshooting why I lost access to built in wireless card/adapter.. I tried troubleshooting researching forums online at other sites etc. .. it isn't the key F12 switch .. I tried identifying what might be the problem with no access to wireless connection using the Linux 16 program but no luck.. I also dialed hp help line 1-800# on their site for support as well as to question the recall for the power chord recall. Had trouble validating the LS 15 CHORD which i typed in the sites recall prompts online but the site must not be working. I will never buy or recommend another hp product or their services if i can help it. Anyway, for now I'll just use my android for wireless home wifi and my Acer desktop.. If I can't find what might be the problem connecting the home wireless wifi for the hp pavilion g7 1150us i can just keep it as is as for secondary LAN backup, John

The thing I noted is not a driver.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 28, 2014 4:14 AM PDT

That's why most folk and driver finders fail. It's not a driver. Hope you try again.

I went to the HP drivers page and it's called "HP Connection Manager" under "Software - Solutions"
http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/softwareCategory?os=4063&lc=en&cc=us&dlc=en&sw_lang=&product=5128928#N13220

There may be a lot of drivers required to get this all going from a fresh install of Windows. I find it too much to ask owners to do all that work today and strongly suggest recovery media which avoids learning all about the new mass of drivers, apps and frameworks.
Bob

okay thanks.. i do have the hp recovery discs
by nsaretards / August 28, 2014 10:23 AM PDT

I remember the last hp guy sent me recovery cd package .. somewherei my storage , and will try them after this help from you if needed ,,ty again

still not figured it out
by nsaretards / August 29, 2014 10:00 AM PDT

I hadinstalled recovery discs hp sent me from the last time i contacted them about hp pavilion g7 crashing with preinstalled win 7 but..that time i tried recovery with the discs.. it didn't work and their help scv over the ph was from (INDIA) very bad ihmo.. anyway, since that time i learned from you guys to go with the linuxmint16 which was/is still awesome ( online on this notebook here typing this) just can't figure out what is the issue with the internal wifi connection ..it worked for months but now can not use this hp lap online unless connecting to my fios wireless modem through the lan .. would it be a good idea to run those discs again from hp? there are 2 system recovery discs but afraid to compremise the linux here i'm using.. tia john

OK, so it's not a Windows issue at all?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 29, 2014 10:04 AM PDT
I will try that tomorrow
by nsaretards / August 29, 2014 1:55 PM PDT

I read some of the threads on the forum and it might be possible to resolve the issue now that you helped point me toward Linux.When I make time for it, I'll let you know where I go with this maybe tomorrow. Bob ty again , John

it certainly looks to be a linux issue
by nsaretards / September 2, 2014 12:11 AM PDT

After chat with the linuxchat,, it is said that linux petra is no longer supported and that to get things right , i should upgrade /fresh install a linux 17..I must have burned a bad mirror on dvd because it isn't easy to figure out even with bios startup cd dvd prompts .. still working on it though..i may try using usb instead but will let you know how it goes

finally got Linux mint17 cinnamon
by nsaretards / September 2, 2014 6:25 AM PDT

It was basically simple but had a little trouble setting up .. had to locate/configure a burner and torrent to make the linux17 DVD f9 to select start using DVD.. I'm going to install it after a couple days on the laptop after sampling it.. i have no windows on it just the obsolete mint 16. ty Bob for pointing me in the right direction.. now I want to learn more about security settings .. especially WAP personal for wifi

i forgot to remember/write down user name
by nsaretards / September 3, 2014 9:09 AM PDT

i have the password but forgot my user name to log in my fresh mint 17.. i am on another computer..do i try asking linux from here or is it easy step? tia john

all i needed was to reinstall from dvd
by nsaretards / September 3, 2014 11:11 PM PDT

i had to use the DVD and re-install the program.. WiFi connection to hp problem resolved by upgrading the Linux mint 16 to newer (supported) version Linux 17 mint cinnamon , still need to consult hp about recall on power cord for this pavilion notebook .. thanks everybody ..Bob and everyone ! great team! until next time! John

just wanted to update my rating/views
by nsaretards / October 9, 2014 6:52 AM PDT
So far , I am very impressed with the linux17 upgrade from linux16 and my hp pavilion notebook runs great so long as i keep updates that seem to keep it running good.

