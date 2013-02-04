HP pavilion dv9000 junk

my friend gave me there hp pavilion dv9000 said he keyboard was malfunctioning. It booted up into " corrupt or missing file(hal.dll).

I did a factory restore and got it working. The old keyboard had a couple of keys misssing. I replaced the keyboard. and now its doing the same thing . after a while the keyboard stops working( type a couple of keys and no input).

I have heard of the issue with the nvidia 6150 graphics as being faulty and overheating..

I believe the overheating issue is the culprit for the keyboard not working.

I can not get a reading on the fan speed. The bios doesnt support fan speed and I tried Speed Fan. Speed fan shows the nvidia running hot at about 57-c and the dual core intel cpu running at normal temps.

Does any know how I can get a reading on the fan speed. It seems like the fan should be blowing faster.

Is there any way i can check the fan speed on this.

I am aware of all the nvidia issues with this .

thanks for any insight