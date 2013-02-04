Laptops forum

General discussion

HP pavilion dv9000 junk

by mrtike / February 4, 2013 4:19 AM PST

my friend gave me there hp pavilion dv9000 said he keyboard was malfunctioning. It booted up into " corrupt or missing file(hal.dll).
I did a factory restore and got it working. The old keyboard had a couple of keys misssing. I replaced the keyboard. and now its doing the same thing . after a while the keyboard stops working( type a couple of keys and no input).
I have heard of the issue with the nvidia 6150 graphics as being faulty and overheating..
I believe the overheating issue is the culprit for the keyboard not working.
I can not get a reading on the fan speed. The bios doesnt support fan speed and I tried Speed Fan. Speed fan shows the nvidia running hot at about 57-c and the dual core intel cpu running at normal temps.
Does any know how I can get a reading on the fan speed. It seems like the fan should be blowing faster.
Is there any way i can check the fan speed on this.
I am aware of all the nvidia issues with this .
thanks for any insight

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HP pavilion dv9000 junk
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HP pavilion dv9000 junk
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
The issue is not just heat.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 4, 2013 4:58 AM PST

It is also a solder and assembler fault. Good to know you know the chip fault but you didn't write a word about the other issues.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hp junk
by mrtike / February 4, 2013 9:21 AM PST

What other issues would u like to know about . There are many.Just want to check fan speed

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hp junk
by mrtike / February 4, 2013 9:24 AM PST

just a little foot note. According to the service manual there are 6 air vents on the bottom of the laptop. This particular one only has 5. The one on the bottom middle is missing

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm not making any new query here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 4, 2013 9:40 AM PST
In reply to: hp junk

You claimed you knew this and we know when it fails what to do. I'm guessing you just want to vent or confirm.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hp junk
by mrtike / February 6, 2013 1:15 AM PST

I just wanted to confirm things and was wondering if any one could recommend a good software program to check fan speed and heating etc. Speed fan wasnt bad. do u know of anything better? I didnt know about any issues with this thing untill after i started researching a little . I did a reboot and the wireless card died. My recommendations for this thing are "flying Lessons" I also found out that my friend sent the laptop back to HP for service when it was still under warrenty for a big white line running up and down in the middle of the screen.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry, no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 6, 2013 1:42 AM PST
In reply to: hp junk

I've found those apps to be hit and miss. We'll just clean it and look at replacing heat sink compound if it's been over a few years. This is cheap to do and maybe it's a good thing folk won't do the simple work. Keeps the industry gears turning.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DV9xxx issues
by Willy / February 6, 2013 1:55 AM PST
In reply to: hp junk

The laptop mtrbd. where the video section resides and basically you know it runs hot. The overall effect is, something got to give and that generally means the weakest link. The DV9xxx series is prone to problems and usual fix is to replace the mtrbd. besides any direct damage, like video. Suggest you hand it to someone else or toss it or rape it for parts or buy on eBay or used market whatever it takes to fix, but the problem will come back sooner or later.

I use PCWizard 2012 for heat and fan checks, if you still want to peruse this. It's a good overall pgm. to use.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Laptops forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.