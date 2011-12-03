I forgot to add that I've had this laptop for about 2 1/2 years.
The other day while I was online, my computer screen suddenly went black, as though it were powered off. The computer itself was still on, the QT buttons @ the top were still lit, so were the power & HD light. I waited about 3 minutes & nothing changed, so I force shut it down using the power button. When I tried to reboot, I saw the cursor for about 3 seconds before the whole system shut off. I tried again a few minutes later & this time it stayed on long enough to display the HP logo before shutting down again. About 10 minutes later I tried again & it made it to the login screen before it shut down. Thinking it had crashed somehow, I gave up. Then, about four hours later, I tried to start it up, just to do it, my laptop started up normally & ran fine... Until this morning.