Desktops forum

General discussion

HP Pavilion d4100e

by roboroy / September 19, 2008 11:49 AM PDT

The model I'm writing about is discontinued, but I suspect some of my comments will apply to other HP PCs, especially desktop models.
I bought this model because "Consumer Reports" rated it a "Best Buy" but they screwed up on this recommendation.
The BIOS that came with it is stripped-down and doesn't offer a lot of features or options.
The mouse is constantly demanding brand-new batteries, I'm beginning to think HP must own stock in Eveready or Duracell.
The "Light Scribe" CD/DVD burner that came installed can't be bothered recognizing CDs that aren't in pristine condition...all of which were immediately recognized in a Dell Notebook CD/DVD drive.
The CRT monitor that came with the PC died in less than 2 years - in the middle of the HD being reformatted.
When I went to add 2 GB of RAM (The PC came with 1 GB, I was too cheap to add another GB originally) HP couldn't tell me what MotherBoard (MB) I had (?) - I had to read one of their tech sheets to figure it out myself. Since then I've read that the MB (an Amberine) is very good, & it was very easy to install the extra RAM.
My final complaint probably applies to all new PCs & not just HP, but is it possible to buy a PC without all the crapware, shovelware, trialware & unwantedware? All the software I want with a new PC is the OS - period.
Well I must admit the PC runs fine most of the time (I've spent a fair amount of time tweaking my security software & OS) but I'll never buy another HP due to the junky peripherals they sold me - ie the CD/DVD burner, the mouse & monitor.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HP Pavilion d4100e
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HP Pavilion d4100e
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Desktops forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.