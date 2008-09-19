HP Pavilion d4100e

The model I'm writing about is discontinued, but I suspect some of my comments will apply to other HP PCs, especially desktop models.

I bought this model because "Consumer Reports" rated it a "Best Buy" but they screwed up on this recommendation.

The BIOS that came with it is stripped-down and doesn't offer a lot of features or options.

The mouse is constantly demanding brand-new batteries, I'm beginning to think HP must own stock in Eveready or Duracell.

The "Light Scribe" CD/DVD burner that came installed can't be bothered recognizing CDs that aren't in pristine condition...all of which were immediately recognized in a Dell Notebook CD/DVD drive.

The CRT monitor that came with the PC died in less than 2 years - in the middle of the HD being reformatted.

When I went to add 2 GB of RAM (The PC came with 1 GB, I was too cheap to add another GB originally) HP couldn't tell me what MotherBoard (MB) I had (?) - I had to read one of their tech sheets to figure it out myself. Since then I've read that the MB (an Amberine) is very good, & it was very easy to install the extra RAM.

My final complaint probably applies to all new PCs & not just HP, but is it possible to buy a PC without all the crapware, shovelware, trialware & unwantedware? All the software I want with a new PC is the OS - period.

Well I must admit the PC runs fine most of the time (I've spent a fair amount of time tweaking my security software & OS) but I'll never buy another HP due to the junky peripherals they sold me - ie the CD/DVD burner, the mouse & monitor.