It's alive... I'm not really sure what was wrong, but the last thing I did before it lit up the monitor was pull the four ram sticks out and put them back in, in the reverse order. I'll explain, the four sticks looks exactly the same, except the stick in the first position or fourth position (don't know which is one) doesn't have one sticker that the other three sticks do have, this I can see without taking them out. So I start thinking that the stick missing a sticker is the original ram stick that came in the computer when it was new (8 years ago) and the others were an up-grade. I take them all out thinking the original stick died, and the rest are dead because the first one is gone. With the four out, I notice the original stick is about 1/16" narrow then the others, so three are about an inch wide, and the first is 15/16 wide. I cleaned all the sticks with automotive throttle body cleaner (I'm a mechanic, what else would you think I would have at 2:00am) I put the forth stick into where the first was, only one to try it out, made sure it was well seated, plugged the power and monitor, keyboard, and mouse all in, turned it on and the monitor came to life...... nice, life is good. After a couple of games of free cell, I put the rest of the ram back in and it's still working. I hope this helps someone along the way. Now I'm off the the operating systems forum, can't de-frag because it says my recovery Partition is too small to allow it to de-frag.......later