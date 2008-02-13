HP LaserJet 1020 Printer cannot be installed

- what exactly you do
- how it fails (error message and so on)
- the printer (does it have a USB or a parallel port)
- if you did install the motherboard drivers (might be necessary for a USB connection on it)
- if it is USB, do other USB devices (like USB mouse or a USB memory stick or a USB external disk) work correctly
Kees
Hello,
I had prior no trouble with the printer. Now, I formatted my machine and tried to install my HP LaserJet 1020. I have the original driver. However, when I try to install the installation fails, I dont know why.
I have Win XP Pro, ZoneAlarm Free as firewall and couple of antivirus software packages.
I had this problem never before. Whats going on here?
Regards,
Mirza