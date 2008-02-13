Peripherals forum

General discussion

HP LaserJet 1020 Printer cannot be installed

by mirzahat / February 13, 2008 6:34 PM PST

Hello,
I had prior no trouble with the printer. Now, I formatted my machine and tried to install my HP LaserJet 1020. I have the original driver. However, when I try to install the installation fails, I dont know why.
I have Win XP Pro, ZoneAlarm Free as firewall and couple of antivirus software packages.

I had this problem never before. Whats going on here?

Regards,
Mirza

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HP LaserJet 1020 Printer cannot be installed
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HP LaserJet 1020 Printer cannot be installed
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
Can you tell more on ...
by Kees Bakker / February 13, 2008 6:43 PM PST

- what exactly you do
- how it fails (error message and so on)
- the printer (does it have a USB or a parallel port)
- if you did install the motherboard drivers (might be necessary for a USB connection on it)
- if it is USB, do other USB devices (like USB mouse or a USB memory stick or a USB external disk) work correctly

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks, here is the answer
by mirzahat / February 13, 2008 6:50 PM PST

- what exactly you do

install a driver

- how it fails (error message and so on)

"Failed to install printer"

- the printer (does it have a USB or a parallel port)

USB

- if you did install the motherboard drivers (might be necessary for a USB connection on it)

no, I did not install the drivers for the motherboard, do I have to do it?

- if it is USB, do other USB devices (like USB mouse or a USB memory stick or a USB external disk) work correctly

the scanner on usb works on the same machine

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: printer install
by Kees Bakker / February 13, 2008 6:56 PM PST

It wouldn't harm to install the drivers that came with the motherboard. And it might solve the problem.

Your error message "Failed to install printer" is very rare on google, and it seems none is applicable to your situation. Sorry for that.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
dont have the motherboard info
by mirzahat / February 13, 2008 7:29 PM PST
In reply to: Re: printer install

hello,
I don't have the motherboard info handbook anymore, how can I find it out what model do i have installed , this way I could download the driver

regards,
mirza

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: what motherboard
by Kees Bakker / February 13, 2008 7:35 PM PST

Your motherboard might have come with a CD. Do you still have that?

Or download (free) Belarc Advisor and see what it finds out about your hardware.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks :-)
by mirzahat / February 13, 2008 7:38 PM PST
In reply to: Re: what motherboard

dont have the cd, I will take Belarc Advisor to find out

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Board ECS K7S5A 1.0
by mirzahat / February 13, 2008 7:50 PM PST
In reply to: thanks :-)

hi,
board is Board ECS K7S5A 1.0, I dont any clue were to find the driver, I searched softpedia and I they seem not to have it

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try ...
by Kees Bakker / February 13, 2008 7:56 PM PST
In reply to: Board ECS K7S5A 1.0
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Down load the driver from HP
by Dango517 / February 13, 2008 8:15 PM PST

I'd choose the "full feature software and drivers" version.

http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/softwareList?os=228&lc=en&cc=us&dlc=en&product=439320&lang=en

You said this was a HP LaserJet 1020 Printer. There is also a HP LaserJet 1020 Plus Printer. <<< Are you sure you don't have this one??? Did you catch the "plus" part?

It's driver is from here:

http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/softwareList?os=228&lc=en&cc=us&dlc=en&product=3329758&lang=en

Make sure all the cables are well connected before installing the driver and turn the printer "on".

Good luck.

This thread is untracked.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Glad I stopped back
by Dango517 / February 13, 2008 8:26 PM PST

I see my link went south. Let's try that again. From this link, choose the plus version if you need it.

http://h20180.www2.hp.com/apps/Lookup?h_lang=en&h_cc=us&cc=us&h_page=hpcom&lang=en&h_client=S-A-R163-1&h_pagetype=s-002&h_query=+LaserJet+1020+Printer&submit.x=7&submit.y=1

Make sure you've registered the printer with them before you proceed or you may have problems down loading the driver. <<< This part is what I came back for.

I've checked the link before I submitted the post this time. It worked for me.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.