My son has an HP Envy which I purchased for him a little over a year ago. He started having issues with it in April and we sent it in for repairs. He got it back and there were still problems. It was sent back an additional 2 times (4 in total) over the last six months and they finally decided to replace it with a new one. The new one arrived and it last maybe 2 weeks before he started seeing similar issues. Sent the new one in, they serviced it, and returned it. Not working again so they are now offering a 'buy back' of just over $300 (1st laptop cost $775 and the replacement one was quoted as being a $900+ unit. In spite of my total frustration, I was about to accept the buyback offer, but now my younger sons HP Envy (bought for Christmas last year) is starting to act up. The buy back was $300 because they calculated the time of initial purchase of the one they replaced, including the 5 months of shipping it back and forth. Any suggestions???? I am not a techie, but this just all seems wrong.