I have a HP dv4995 series laptop that requires me to wiggle the power cable around and position it very specifically just to get it to charge. I've had this problem before (brother picked it up and started walking away while it was still plugged in) and had it fixed, but they charged me an arm and a leg. As of late it will erratically stop charging and no amount of adjusting the cord will help it until it seems to decide on it's own to charge again. I have a new laptop I recently bought, but this one(aside from this issue) works fine and I use it just as a desktop replacement now so it never leaves my desk. I was wondering if there is anyway I can supply power to my laptop any other way besides the input port, like powering it thought the connecters that the battery hooks up to. It seems like all I would need is an adapter for my cord, but in all honesty I don?t know much about the actual hardware of a computer.

Any help, opinions or comments would be greatly appreciated

Thanks

Chris