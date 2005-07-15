HP Deskjet 895Cse printer problem.

Not too long ago my old HP Deskjet 895Cse inkjet printer which I had for almost six years finally died on me. Someone in this forum suggested that I check out Ebay for purchasing a replacement; I did and found one and got into the bidding for it. I won it and received it last week; it was identical to mine; an HP Deskjet 895Cse; not an 895Cxi.



I managed to get everything hooked up and since I already had the HP Deskjet 895Cse CD software already installed in my computer I began to print using my new replacement printer which I purchased through Ebay.



I had no problems printing word documents or data from my Quicken but when I attempted to print copies of emails in my Outlook Express; both while online as well as offline and also attempted to print pages from the internet; again both online as well as offline; nothing happened; I couldn't print.



Since I still had my original HP Deskjet 895Cse software CD I uninstalled the previously installed software from my old printer then reinstalled that same software and no changes were noted. I could still print word documents and Quicken but couldn't print copies of emails or pages from websites.



Although the printer which I received from a seller on Ebay was exactly the same model number as mine; an HP Deskjet 895Cse; the HP CD software which was included with the printer which I received through Ebay was software for an HP Deskjet 895Cxi; I have no idea what the difference is.



From anyone in this forum who knows more about this than I do; should I uninstall the 895Cse CD software and then install the 895Cxi CD software which came with the printer? Does anyone think that will make a difference although the printer which I now have is exactly the same model number as my old HP printer; an HP Deskjet 895Cse and not an HP Deskjet 895Cxi. Feedback would certainly be appreciated and for those who might want to know my OS is WIN 95.





Big Steve

End Of Message

07/16/05