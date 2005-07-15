Peripherals forum

General discussion

HP Deskjet 895Cse printer problem.

by Big Steve / July 15, 2005 10:11 PM PDT

Not too long ago my old HP Deskjet 895Cse inkjet printer which I had for almost six years finally died on me. Someone in this forum suggested that I check out Ebay for purchasing a replacement; I did and found one and got into the bidding for it. I won it and received it last week; it was identical to mine; an HP Deskjet 895Cse; not an 895Cxi.

I managed to get everything hooked up and since I already had the HP Deskjet 895Cse CD software already installed in my computer I began to print using my new replacement printer which I purchased through Ebay.

I had no problems printing word documents or data from my Quicken but when I attempted to print copies of emails in my Outlook Express; both while online as well as offline and also attempted to print pages from the internet; again both online as well as offline; nothing happened; I couldn't print.

Since I still had my original HP Deskjet 895Cse software CD I uninstalled the previously installed software from my old printer then reinstalled that same software and no changes were noted. I could still print word documents and Quicken but couldn't print copies of emails or pages from websites.

Although the printer which I received from a seller on Ebay was exactly the same model number as mine; an HP Deskjet 895Cse; the HP CD software which was included with the printer which I received through Ebay was software for an HP Deskjet 895Cxi; I have no idea what the difference is.

From anyone in this forum who knows more about this than I do; should I uninstall the 895Cse CD software and then install the 895Cxi CD software which came with the printer? Does anyone think that will make a difference although the printer which I now have is exactly the same model number as my old HP printer; an HP Deskjet 895Cse and not an HP Deskjet 895Cxi. Feedback would certainly be appreciated and for those who might want to know my OS is WIN 95.


Big Steve
End Of Message
07/16/05

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HP Deskjet 895Cse printer problem.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HP Deskjet 895Cse printer problem.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Wow, Windows 95?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 15, 2005 11:31 PM PDT

Support is slim and none from what I'm seeing. Usually we have to wipe the drive and start over since fixes and repairs to the OS rarely work.

Cheers,
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You could try this
by Steven Haninger / July 16, 2005 8:38 AM PDT

My wife still has an 895 and loves it. The HP site shows Win95 drivers available so I'd forget what's on the disk and head to HP support. They show both Cse and Cxi. As I understand it, this has nothing to do with the printer driver but the targeted "end user". The Cse versions are usually found in consumer retail establishments and have a software package tailored for general home users. The Cxi might be more for small business, etc. In either case, get the package from HP so you will be sure to have the latest that was offered. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
HP 895 Deskjet printer problems.
by Big Steve / July 16, 2005 7:10 PM PDT
In reply to: You could try this

First; thanks for the post. Would you happen to have a link to the HP printer driver site?


Big Steve
End Of Message
07/17/05

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
See if this gets you there
by Steven Haninger / July 16, 2005 8:32 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.