Computer Help forum

General discussion

HP (7035EA) Lap top with Windows Vista Basic

by elsaroni / October 13, 2008 9:09 PM PDT

Hi,
This lap top bought, in July 2008, has the most inferior touch pad installed on it viz: Alps touch pad

From the very start I noticed that the right click function on this touch pad did not work and thought initially that perhaps this was normal for a lap top- however when wanting to cut,copy or paste -(which one is able to easily do on a PC with a mouse) - being unable to do this with this touch pad has actually driven me to despair. I have reinstalled this- as reccommended by HP - I have also done the drastic f11 (reccommended again by HP) and then had to reinstall all my various downloads- nothing has been resolved. Now HP say they will take back my machine as its still very new-
However I am not convinced that this will be resolved in the long term and think that another system of touch pad should be installed.
Please has anyone else had this experience?
Kindest

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HP (7035EA) Lap top with Windows Vista Basic
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HP (7035EA) Lap top with Windows Vista Basic
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) If Something's Not Working, Return It For A New One
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 14, 2008 1:12 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Take it or leave it
by Willy / October 14, 2008 1:26 AM PDT

HP is willing to take back laptop, do so, you will have problems if not resolved, take them up on it.

Now, touchpads in general maybe "touchy" (no pun) as they have to be felt to work. If the setting for sensitivity aren't working or too picky, you may have a h/w problem rather than a s/w one. Though s/w is very much part of its operation. You can use a USB type laptop mouse in the meantime. Alps touchpads are common installs on many laptops.

POV - I have a Alps touchpad on my laptop and its works but at times seems not to, but a "firm hand" resolves it and at other times the slightness touch make for "click&drag" action, but it appears the norm as I've handled various laptops.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.