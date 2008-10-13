HP (7035EA) Lap top with Windows Vista Basic

Hi,

This lap top bought, in July 2008, has the most inferior touch pad installed on it viz: Alps touch pad



From the very start I noticed that the right click function on this touch pad did not work and thought initially that perhaps this was normal for a lap top- however when wanting to cut,copy or paste -(which one is able to easily do on a PC with a mouse) - being unable to do this with this touch pad has actually driven me to despair. I have reinstalled this- as reccommended by HP - I have also done the drastic f11 (reccommended again by HP) and then had to reinstall all my various downloads- nothing has been resolved. Now HP say they will take back my machine as its still very new-

However I am not convinced that this will be resolved in the long term and think that another system of touch pad should be installed.

Please has anyone else had this experience?

Kindest