how to upgrade the Dell inspirison laptop hardware ?

by davidsp2006 / December 20, 2006 4:39 AM PST

I have a Dell Inspirison laptop bought at 2002, it was lack the resource (only 256 Mb Ram and 20 Gb hard disk), but runs extremely well.
I like to upgrade its hardware, could you please refer me to the link which talk about how to upgrade Dell laptop and what is your experience of upgrading?
Thanks.

Model number please
by linkit / December 20, 2006 4:56 AM PST

Which Dell Inspiron model?

There is all sorts of info on your notebook at support.dell.com.

If running XP, get your memory up to at least 512MB. Installing a larger and/or faster hard drive usually is not a problem. Other than adding new hardware capabilities through the PCMCIA and USB ports, that's about it for upgrading most notebooks.

Agree with linkit about upgrading
by retired / December 20, 2006 6:43 AM PST
In reply to: Model number please
