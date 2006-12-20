how to upgrade the Dell inspirison laptop hardware ?

Which Dell Inspiron model?
There is all sorts of info on your notebook at support.dell.com.
If running XP, get your memory up to at least 512MB. Installing a larger and/or faster hard drive usually is not a problem. Other than adding new hardware capabilities through the PCMCIA and USB ports, that's about it for upgrading most notebooks.
I have a Dell Inspirison laptop bought at 2002, it was lack the resource (only 256 Mb Ram and 20 Gb hard disk), but runs extremely well.
I like to upgrade its hardware, could you please refer me to the link which talk about how to upgrade Dell laptop and what is your experience of upgrading?
Thanks.