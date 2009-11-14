Grueben,
The firmware updates are region specific, and I don't recommend updating your set with a firmware update from another region.
If there is a firmware update available on the Samsung Support page, it would be located here (see screenshot), and with instructions on how to perform the update:
http://i397.photobucket.com/albums/pp60/samsung_hd_tech/7000website.jpg
--HDTech
Hi all, I bought my 40" Samsung Serices 6 LCD TV in March 09. I'm trying to find out a) what is the latest firmware / software required for upgrade and b) once I find it how do I do the update.
There is no info on this on the Samsung web site...at least for the LA40A650D.
I am in NZ so wonder if my series number is different for the same TV overseas???
Can anyone assist??