how to uninstall wimdows media player

by yashgta / November 12, 2004 3:17 AM PST

i have windows xp with sp2 but i seem to have some problem with my system. i havent been able to figure out if it is a virus or spyware,but whenever i start windows, the media player starts automatically.i tried removing it from "add remove windows components but it still starts.then i tried deleting the windows media player folder in program files folder but the files in it keep coming back.Is my computer infected by a trojan? i usen norton,nod32,avg,ad-aware,and spyware blaster. but they all say my system is clean.

Re: how to uninstall windows media player
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 12, 2004 8:33 AM PST

Are you sure it's the Windows Media Player that was loading up all on it's own, or was it a music track or video file that was starting playing using WMP?

What happened when WMP opened? Did it just stay there doing nothing or was something playing on it?

Have you tried to uninstall the program from Add/Remove Programs? (That perhaps won't work now if you have deleted it's program files). But then, if as you say, the files in the program files folder keep coming back, perhaps that is a way to uninstall it.

Mark

Re: how to uninstall windows media player
by yashgta / November 12, 2004 1:31 PM PST

yes, it just stays there doing nothing. and i tried "add remove windows components" but it still works. and windows media player cant be uninstalled from add remove programs.
but why could the files keep coming back?

Re: how to uninstall windows media player
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 12, 2004 8:22 PM PST

Yes yashgta my apologies, when I checked my Add/Remove Programs I saw a WMP Hotfix entry and mistook it for WMP.

Try this site;

http://www.nwlink.com/~zachd/pss/pss.html

It has information about all the WMP versions and it may help you regardig uninstalling and reinstalling your version of WMP.

Mark

thanks for the help
by yashgta / November 13, 2004 2:35 AM PST

hi markflax, i didnt yet get how to uninstall wmp but i got the answer on how to disable it from starting every time my pc starts from windows support. but they failed to mention the trojan that i found out from the link you suggested.

Re: thanks for the help
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 13, 2004 4:25 AM PST
In reply to: thanks for the help

Say again yashgta.

Are you saying you found a trojan in that web site I gave the link for?

If so, I must remove the link from my favorites.

Mark

