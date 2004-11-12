how to uninstall wimdows media player

Are you sure it's the Windows Media Player that was loading up all on it's own, or was it a music track or video file that was starting playing using WMP?
What happened when WMP opened? Did it just stay there doing nothing or was something playing on it?
Have you tried to uninstall the program from Add/Remove Programs? (That perhaps won't work now if you have deleted it's program files). But then, if as you say, the files in the program files folder keep coming back, perhaps that is a way to uninstall it.
Mark
i have windows xp with sp2 but i seem to have some problem with my system. i havent been able to figure out if it is a virus or spyware,but whenever i start windows, the media player starts automatically.i tried removing it from "add remove windows components but it still starts.then i tried deleting the windows media player folder in program files folder but the files in it keep coming back.Is my computer infected by a trojan? i usen norton,nod32,avg,ad-aware,and spyware blaster. but they all say my system is clean.