by Aliaz / January 10, 2005 2:30 AM PST

Hi. I have win xp sp2 and office 2003. I accidently clicked on the insert tab on top of my word and in the options i checked "breaks" now everytime i type and press the space bar, instead of space a small dot appears in between words. how do i undo this. I have uninstalled and reinstalled word too, but i guess this feature now has become default or what. Please advice anyone. Thanks. I hope i made sense!!

Nice feature.
by Kees Bakker / January 10, 2005 5:38 AM PST
In reply to: how to undo "breaks:

Aliaz,

I find it a nice feature, to be able to show spaces and tabs. It certainly helps me making a good looking document.
If you don't like it: Tools>Options>View and uncheck what you don't want to see.

Kees

Collapse -
Thanks alot
by Aliaz / January 10, 2005 10:24 AM PST
In reply to: Nice feature.

It worked. May God reward you with peace and bless you. But i still dont get it, how come having a dot between different words make a document look good. No offence.Or you meant something else. Any ways thanks alot!

Collapse -
You're welcome.
by Kees Bakker / January 10, 2005 5:49 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks alot

The dot (like the arrow for a tab and a paragraph mark at the end of a paragraph) is only on the screen, not on the print preview or on the print. Very helpful when changing things. I couldn't do without them. But, of course, that's a personal preference.

Kees

Collapse -
A Teachable moment!
by Aliaz / January 10, 2005 7:23 PM PST
In reply to: You're welcome.

Oh now i get it . Thanks a heap for teaching me too!
i guess then i wont mind ,if it does not appear in the print out!

