how to undo "breaks:

I find it a nice feature, to be able to show spaces and tabs. It certainly helps me making a good looking document.
If you don't like it: Tools>Options>View and uncheck what you don't want to see.
Hi. I have win xp sp2 and office 2003. I accidently clicked on the insert tab on top of my word and in the options i checked "breaks" now everytime i type and press the space bar, instead of space a small dot appears in between words. how do i undo this. I have uninstalled and reinstalled word too, but i guess this feature now has become default or what. Please advice anyone. Thanks. I hope i made sense!!