how to transfer photo from old camera

Did you already go to www.panasonic.com to see if they have newer software for this camera?
Or some camera's (but not all) get a driveletter in Windows Explorer if you connect them, so you can use that to copy your photo's off.
Without details on what camcorder it exactly is, it's impossible to give more than this general remarks.
Kees
I have panasonic camcorder with still camera.I want to tranfer photo from that camera to my new pc. and window 7 is not compitable with this software. how can I transfer photo. I am not able to download panasonic software to my pc. please help.