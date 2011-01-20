how to transfer photo from old camera

Camcorders forum

by tjaytanna / January 20, 2011 7:34 PM PST

I have panasonic camcorder with still camera.I want to tranfer photo from that camera to my new pc. and window 7 is not compitable with this software. how can I transfer photo. I am not able to download panasonic software to my pc. please help.

Use your old PC if your new one isn't supported.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 20, 2011 7:47 PM PST

Did you already go to www.panasonic.com to see if they have newer software for this camera?

Or some camera's (but not all) get a driveletter in Windows Explorer if you connect them, so you can use that to copy your photo's off.

Without details on what camcorder it exactly is, it's impossible to give more than this general remarks.

Kees

thanks
by tjaytanna / January 21, 2011 8:07 PM PST

thank you very much for your time. I check on panasonic site there is no software avalable. someone told me get usb converter and you will able to tranfer photo. let see I am not sure it will work. Thanks again for your time.

Which Panasonic camcorder...
by boya84 / January 22, 2011 10:20 PM PST

and which computer?

I think these are the "details" kees b is looking for.

If the camcorder is miniDV tape based, then the computer needs to have a firewire port to connect a firewire port to the camcorder's DV port. USB will not work - and USB-to-firewire cable/converter/adapter things don't work.

It you want only the stills, we don't know if your camcorder captures stills to digital tape... in which case you still need firewire.

