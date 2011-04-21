Windows 7 forum

Question

how to stop Windows Update just of notification of IE9

by DibsJoy / April 21, 2011 1:01 AM PDT

I install most Windows 7 updates, but I am not ready to go to IE9.
But every time I turn on my laptop I get a notification of a "new" update avaialable, that ends up being for the IE9 I keep declining.
How do I stop Windows Update from notifing me on specific updates I want to decline.

3 total posts

Hide It?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 21, 2011 4:01 AM PDT

When it comes up next time, RIGHT click on the specific update and choose to "Hide" the update. It shouldn't come up again.

Of course, you also have the option of changing the way Windows Updates notifies you. Some choose to disable the Automatic Updates entirely, at which time, when visiting the Windows Updates site manually, you can hide the update from there.. (Disabling Automatic Updates isn't recommended for most, except for those such as myself who are compulsive about visiting WU on the second Tuesday of every month at 10:00 A.M. PST.)

Still, hiding the update should work fine, even if you keep your current settings.

Hope this helps.

Grif

This was helpful (3)
got the IE9 update again today
by brybhoy1888 / April 23, 2011 3:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Hide It?

Im on a acer schools free laptop and i dont have to be forced to use IE9,as they keep sending constant updates for this diabolical browser,like the man say's he is not ready for use yet but the thing is i use google 100% of the time. How do i get IE9 off this laptop and replace it with the full Googe browser because it wont let me download the full Google set up, as IE9 was pre-installed and then i added the Google Homepage to use as im so used to it now,because Google just seems to be the best search engine going as folk's say '' Google it '' has become the new words of wisdom. Basically all i want is a better browser i know there is just no trust in IE9 and like today i recieved 24 virusis went in that fast it took mil-a-seconds to go in, but with pre-installed windows defender grabbed them and i hit a update button in this great program and it then comes up ''remove'' but obviously there still on my hard drive and dont know how to get them back off as i was hit 2 weeks ago with the similar trojan + virusis. But i am sure Facebook might have played a part in this hacking because it came in there a couple of weeks ago but now there are bogus security pages asking you to download different links but everyone on the page were saying ''im sure this is a fake site'' so there is nothing facebook really want to do and think more and more people are leaving it by doing what i done by Deactivating the whole account.
Shame as i was a long time user of Facebook site but i live in England when all my family are in Scotland so rather upsetting that simple computing can be so hard to keep away from hackers. To be honest i think i will need to actually take a step back from computing and get a x-box as it has many tricks and is not just for gameing with 320gig hard-drive cant go wrong.

This was helpful (1)
