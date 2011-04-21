how to stop Windows Update just of notification of IE9

When it comes up next time, RIGHT click on the specific update and choose to "Hide" the update. It shouldn't come up again.
Of course, you also have the option of changing the way Windows Updates notifies you. Some choose to disable the Automatic Updates entirely, at which time, when visiting the Windows Updates site manually, you can hide the update from there.. (Disabling Automatic Updates isn't recommended for most, except for those such as myself who are compulsive about visiting WU on the second Tuesday of every month at 10:00 A.M. PST.)
Still, hiding the update should work fine, even if you keep your current settings.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I install most Windows 7 updates, but I am not ready to go to IE9.
But every time I turn on my laptop I get a notification of a "new" update avaialable, that ends up being for the IE9 I keep declining.
How do I stop Windows Update from notifing me on specific updates I want to decline.