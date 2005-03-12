How to stop programs starting when booting up?

You can however use MSCONFIG to set it for the next boot. Windows provides little means to control this or " stop programs starting when booting up? "
If you meant you can boot and then it's ok to fix it for the next boot, sorry, but I only can guess what you want to do by what you ask.
Bob
When my computer is starting up, how do I stop it from loading the multitude of programs it currently starts up with? It opens way too many and one of them is now causing an error message every time i start up my computer - just as it has almost finished booting up, the error message comes. The only way to make it fully start up is to keep hitting Ctrl-Alt-Delete and shutting down every program except Explorer - then it is fine. So one of these pesky little start up programs is causing a conflict at boot up time. So what i want to do is simple really - STOP it from loasing all these unnecessary programs. It seems simple enough yet MS Help does not give me the answer! HELP!