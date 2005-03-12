How to stop programs starting when booting up?

Windows Legacy OS forum

by kellisue / March 12, 2005 9:04 AM PST

When my computer is starting up, how do I stop it from loading the multitude of programs it currently starts up with? It opens way too many and one of them is now causing an error message every time i start up my computer - just as it has almost finished booting up, the error message comes. The only way to make it fully start up is to keep hitting Ctrl-Alt-Delete and shutting down every program except Explorer - then it is fine. So one of these pesky little start up programs is causing a conflict at boot up time. So what i want to do is simple really - STOP it from loasing all these unnecessary programs. It seems simple enough yet MS Help does not give me the answer! HELP!

Too late.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 12, 2005 9:13 AM PST

You can however use MSCONFIG to set it for the next boot. Windows provides little means to control this or " stop programs starting when booting up? "

If you meant you can boot and then it's ok to fix it for the next boot, sorry, but I only can guess what you want to do by what you ask.

Bob

Huh?
by kellisue / March 12, 2005 9:29 AM PST
In reply to: Too late.

Your message has confused me Bob. I CAN boot up - otherwise I would not be posting on this forum!! Its just a pain to keep hitting Ctrl-Alt-Delete at start up without getting the blue screen of death. OK so Ive just figured out how to get into msconfig - by disabling most of the start up programs this should solve the problem for the NEXT boot up!

Your post was specific about ...during bootup.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 12, 2005 9:42 AM PST
In reply to: Huh?

Nope, Windows doesn't have such a control that you want to use. And I see you've looked at MSCONFIG so the next time should be smoother.

Bob

BiIt more help please Bob?
by kellisue / March 12, 2005 10:01 AM PST

Bob, Yes i have worked out how to get into msconfig but is there are programs in particular that i MUST keep there or can i pretty much disable mostly everything in there from starting at start up?

Your choice.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 12, 2005 10:20 AM PST

Take an item you are unsure of and put it in Google.com to see what it is.

Remember I can't see your screen.

Bob

msconfig
by Stan Chambers / March 12, 2005 10:23 AM PST

It's safe to uncheck everything if this is your goal. However there are certain programs on my computer that I want to run at start up. My Norton antivirus real time protection, Microsoft Anti spyware, Zone Alarm Firewall, etc.
If they don't run at startup, you'll just have to manually start them in order to be protected.
There may be other programs as well that you want to run.
My startup lists approximately 14 items, with about half checked to run. The others are all programs that are used infrequently, so I don't mind starting them manually. You can experiment with it until you get the desired results.

Best of Luck

