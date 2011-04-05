How to start troubleshooting computer issue

on a functioning machine points to hardware problems. Before we get started, how adept are you at opening the case and getting your hands inside? Do you know the components? If yes, holler back. If not, get local professional help.
I'm assuming you have backups of any and all important documents, pictures, etc. Reason being is that sometimes professional repair can cost more than a new machine and the backups can be put on the new machine.
Let us know your expertise.
Hi Everyone-
I have a 5 year old desktop that is running windows xp service pack 2. I had the machine on automatic windows updates, but for some reason windows has just stopped loading. When I turn the computer on, I get the bios screen and then just a blank screen. Additionally, the usual blinking of the processor light indicating that its loading is dark.
I have no idea where or how to start tracking down the problem. I would appreciate any info you could offer on where to start. thanks.