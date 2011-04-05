How to start troubleshooting computer issue

Computer Help forum

by thecuriousone / April 5, 2011 10:59 AM PDT

Hi Everyone-

I have a 5 year old desktop that is running windows xp service pack 2. I had the machine on automatic windows updates, but for some reason windows has just stopped loading. When I turn the computer on, I get the bios screen and then just a blank screen. Additionally, the usual blinking of the processor light indicating that its loading is dark.

I have no idea where or how to start tracking down the problem. I would appreciate any info you could offer on where to start. thanks.

Five years . . .
by Coryphaeus / April 5, 2011 11:57 AM PDT

on a functioning machine points to hardware problems. Before we get started, how adept are you at opening the case and getting your hands inside? Do you know the components? If yes, holler back. If not, get local professional help.

I'm assuming you have backups of any and all important documents, pictures, etc. Reason being is that sometimes professional repair can cost more than a new machine and the backups can be put on the new machine.

Let us know your expertise.

five years
by thecuriousone / April 5, 2011 2:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Five years . . .

I have no problem opening up the case and am reasonably familiar with how my machine is set up. I can say that before this happened, the machine would just reboot in the middle of a session. almost like it was not on a surge protector although it is on a surge protector.

Im hoping that you are telling me that I can pull the hard drive and at least get my outlook file off it. thanks.

Cooling comes to mind . . .
by Coryphaeus / April 5, 2011 11:13 PM PDT
In reply to: five years

when you mentioned reboots. Have you done a cleaning of the fans? Overheating will cause what you describe.

Hardware: Disconnect hard drive, optical drive, and remove RAM sticks. Power up. You should get to the BIOS and then a failure of operating system found. If you get there, plug in the hard drive. See if you get to Windows. If so, start plugging everything back in, one at a time. This may find a failed device or RAM stick. If it still fails on the first steps it may be the power supply. May be! It could also be the motherboard. If so, you may be better off replacing the entire machine. And, yes, the HD will move to a new machine and can be used as a slave. I'd put it into an external drive case.

Good luck.

Find it before fixing it
by w_tom / April 6, 2011 1:57 AM PDT
In reply to: five years

Long before disconnecting or swapping anything, first learn what is wrong. Making changes too quickly can exponentially complicate a problem.

For example, better computer manufacturers provide a comprehensive hardware diagnostic just for your problem. Provided for free. Can be booted from the hard drive, from a provided CD, or loaded from their web site. All manufacturers have them. But only better manufacturers are willing to provide those diagnostics.

Otherwise, find third party solutions. For example, UBCD.com provides a boot disk on the CD to load diagnostics. In your case, find and execute a diagnostic for your disk drive.

Discover first if the problem is to the left or right - software or hardware. Do not fix hardware or software until you know which has failed. Diagnostics are one excellent and simple way of learning. How to see a problem before fixing things that may not be defective.

The post about diagnostics ...
by Edward ODaniel / April 6, 2011 2:29 AM PDT

is a good idea but FIRST you should actually access the BIOS and see if your hard drive is showing up because from what you describe the hard drive may have died.

IF the drive shows up the diagnostics should be run. IF it does not show up you might try a UBCD or any of the Linux live cd distros to see if y some chance they can access the drive to recover files.

You ought to also provide the make and model of your computer for better assistance - I, for instance, would be interested to know the make and model of a computer that has a processor light that is usually blinking (all I am familiar with have such a light for the HARD DRIVE and if it stops blinking either the light or the drive is dead).

