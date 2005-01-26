PC Hardware forum

General discussion

How to Spend Money....

by cv4stm / January 26, 2005 1:07 PM PST

ok, basically I am looking to spend like:

$300 on a CPU (preferably Athlon)
$300 on video card
$120 on motherboard

this is in Canadian money. Some good sites to look at are:
www.futureshop.ca
www.compu-best.com
www.ncix.com

rite now I am thinking of getting the:
ASUS A7N8X 200/266/333/400MHz Motherboard ($130 Canadian)

I am not sure about the other 2 things tho. For the video card, I am choosing between the:
-ATI Radeon X700 Pro PCIE 256MB Video Card
-Diamond Viper Radeon 9600XT 256MB AGP Video Card
-ATI AIW 9800 PRO 128MB Video Card
-XFX GEFORCE 6600 GT 128MB DDR3 AGP 8X DUAL DVI & TV OUT VIDEO CARD
-eVGA E-GEFORCE 6600GT 128M DDR3 AGP8X VGA DVI HD OUT VIDEO CARD

for the CPU, I am choosing between the:
-AMD ATHLON 64 3400+ PROCESSOR S754
-AMD ATHLON 64 3200+ PROCESSOR S939 2.0GHZ 512KB L2 CACHE
-INTEL PENTIUM 4 3.0 E GHZ PROCESSOR S478 800MHZ FSB P4 1MB CACHE
-Intel Pentium 4 3.20GHz Processor

which of these are the best way to go??

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: How to Spend Money....
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: How to Spend Money....
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
14 total posts
Collapse -
Socket 939 is the only way to go
by Ray Harinec / January 27, 2005 5:13 AM PST
In reply to: How to Spend Money....

The 754 is not supported anymore with new CPU's, nor is the 940.

The 939 CPU's all have dual channel support in the MCH [part of the CPU] and support unregistered memory even for the FX CPU's.

Get a CPU that is made with 90 nanometer technology. They consume considerably less power, thus easire to cool. I just got a 3000 today, [$150 retail box] but it only runs at 1800, so for another $150 you should do well.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply to How to spend money
by woznoz / January 27, 2005 9:04 AM PST
In reply to: How to Spend Money....

I just did what you are contemplating. I put together a Asus K8V deluxe board, an Amd Athlon 64 3200 chip, Antec case, ATI Radeon 9000, and 1Gig ram a couple of weeks ago. It runs great. There is a place in Ontario called tigerdirect.ca that has a great deal on just what you are looking for, case,chip(Athlon64 3200, asus K8v board at a real good price. Check it out. Woz

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thx man
by cv4stm / January 28, 2005 12:09 AM PST

thanx man, they have some really good deals on that site. I like the motherbaord/CPU combos alot.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Compatibility Issue
by Jimbobsquarepants / January 27, 2005 8:38 PM PST
In reply to: How to Spend Money....

Umm... I don't think a 64bit proccessor is going to fit an ASUS A7N8X as it is a Socket-A (462) mobo. I think you may have issues with the P4s aswell. The A7N8X is mainly used with AMD proccessors, don't quote me on that tho.

A link to a review you might wanna check out for this mobo is:

http://www.ocworkbench.com/2002/asus/a7n8x/a7n8xp1.htm

Happy hunting!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I am not positive I am gonna get that Mobo
by cv4stm / January 28, 2005 12:10 AM PST
In reply to: Compatibility Issue

I am not sure I am gonna get that mobo. It is just the best one I saw on the Future Shop website. Thats why I put it here. Before I actually purchase anything tho, I am gonna post it up here as well as ask the techs at Future Shop about it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Is there anythign else I need to buy??
by cv4stm / January 28, 2005 12:14 AM PST
In reply to: How to Spend Money....

Once I buy this stuff, is there anything else I need to buy. Should I grab a new fan and power supply as well??

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I think I am gonna go with....
by cv4stm / January 28, 2005 12:33 AM PST
In reply to: How to Spend Money....

the:
Asus A8V Deluxe Via Socket 939 ATX Motherboard &
AMD Athlon 64 3400+ Processor combo ($413 CDN)
as well as the
XFX GeForce 6600 GT / 128MB DDR3 / AGP 8X / Dual DVI / HDTV video card ($300 CDN)

that fits well into my price range

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You have good taste. LOL
by Ray Harinec / January 28, 2005 4:20 AM PST

I hope that the combo includes the retailbox CPU HSF, then its a 3 year warranty.

Is the CPU 90 NM or .13 micron? Significant difference in power consumption therefore heat. Either way though you need a good cooling design throughout the case.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wat??
by cv4stm / January 28, 2005 6:25 AM PST

Wat is the CPU HSF?
Wat is a CPU 90 NM or .13 micron?

Anyway, I do plan on purchasing more fans. I also may purchas a new case which comes with a 400 watt power supply.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
3000+ has 512kb cache - 3200+ has 1Mb cache...
by Jimbobsquarepants / January 28, 2005 11:12 AM PST
In reply to: Wat??

...also 0.13microns is 130nm, 90nm = 90 nanometres and YES this CPU DOES use 90nm technology. HSF is usually Heat Sink + Fan.

The 3000+ has half the cache of the 3200+, so will have to access the memory more often, =SLOWER! Also the 3200+ is 2GHz vs 1.8GHz for the 3000+.

ChipLogic Computers Inc. in Ontario do your board for $150 and the Athlon 64 3200+ for $235 = $385 Total.

Links;
Motherboard:
http://www.chiplogic.ca/products/mainboards.html#ForAMD
CPU:
http://www.chiplogic.ca/products/cpus.html#Athlon64

I don't know if the CPU HSF is included although suspect it would be, but they do a heatsink + fan package for $40 too.

Just if you're interested, here is a site reviewing 90nm technology in the Athlon 64 3200+:
http://www.neoseeker.com/resourcelink.html?rlid=92691

Hope this helps!
Later

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Great input. One more input from me
by Ray Harinec / January 28, 2005 11:42 PM PST

The power supplies that come with the cases are low bid items, sometimes real crap.. Recco buying a good power supply separately. If also want a new case, buy it without the power supply.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
How big of a power supply should I get??
by cv4stm / January 29, 2005 12:15 AM PST

How big of a power supply should I get? 450 watts? 500 watts?

Also, how many/what kind of fans should I get? I already have one. Wat sizes? Maybe 1 big one and 1 small one? that would give me 3 fans.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
IMO, 450 watts should be fine
by Ray Harinec / January 29, 2005 12:41 AM PST

If that is the TRUE rating of the supply. For some, their rating is only given as the peak power. Antec True Power models are full rating, their normal line is peak rating. There are a lot of goo brands out there. The CPU that you have chosen dissipated somewhat lower power than the early 130 nm versions. Nothing wrong with getting 500.

As to fans, it depends on the case and how many it can use effectively.

I now only use cases with a top exhaust fan and a side fan mounted so that it blows inward towards the CPU. Then a rear exhaust, and a front intake optional. Front intakes are iffy because if the tower sits on the floor that fan picks up lots of dust because the air comes in from the floor up through the space between the front panel and the case interior. Real PITA to keep clean.

The cutouts in most cases are for 80 mm X 80 mm fans or 92 X 92. I see no purpose for smaller ones, but personal desires may choose them.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 14 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.