How to Spend Money....

The 754 is not supported anymore with new CPU's, nor is the 940.
The 939 CPU's all have dual channel support in the MCH [part of the CPU] and support unregistered memory even for the FX CPU's.
Get a CPU that is made with 90 nanometer technology. They consume considerably less power, thus easire to cool. I just got a 3000 today, [$150 retail box] but it only runs at 1800, so for another $150 you should do well.
ok, basically I am looking to spend like:
$300 on a CPU (preferably Athlon)
$300 on video card
$120 on motherboard
this is in Canadian money. Some good sites to look at are:
www.futureshop.ca
www.compu-best.com
www.ncix.com
rite now I am thinking of getting the:
ASUS A7N8X 200/266/333/400MHz Motherboard ($130 Canadian)
I am not sure about the other 2 things tho. For the video card, I am choosing between the:
-ATI Radeon X700 Pro PCIE 256MB Video Card
-Diamond Viper Radeon 9600XT 256MB AGP Video Card
-ATI AIW 9800 PRO 128MB Video Card
-XFX GEFORCE 6600 GT 128MB DDR3 AGP 8X DUAL DVI & TV OUT VIDEO CARD
-eVGA E-GEFORCE 6600GT 128M DDR3 AGP8X VGA DVI HD OUT VIDEO CARD
for the CPU, I am choosing between the:
-AMD ATHLON 64 3400+ PROCESSOR S754
-AMD ATHLON 64 3200+ PROCESSOR S939 2.0GHZ 512KB L2 CACHE
-INTEL PENTIUM 4 3.0 E GHZ PROCESSOR S478 800MHZ FSB P4 1MB CACHE
-Intel Pentium 4 3.20GHz Processor
which of these are the best way to go??