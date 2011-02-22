Hi Scot,
I have converted your post into a proxy ticket in our support system so that we may better assist you; you should receive an e-mail to let you know that the ticket has been submitted, and another e-mail will alert you to our response, which you may expect within one business day.
In the future, you may submit support tickets directly through our support web site by following these steps:
1. Go to http://cnet.custhelp.com
2. Click on the "E-mail Support" tab.
3. Enter the e-mail address associated with your account.
4. From the "Category:" drop-down menu, choose the "CNET TechTracker" option, and the "TechTracker General" sub-option.
5. Fill in the subject line and the "Details:" section.
6. Click the "Submit Question" button, and please be sure to follow through to the final confirmation page!
Thanks,
Jen
CNET TechTracker Support
Windows 7
IE v8.0.7600.16385
The key feature that I want TechTrackerPlus to perform is to allow me to 'Smart Install' the 18 programs in a list I created. Although the video clearly shows that this is major function of the 'Plus' software, I cannot find any documentation, forum post, google search or faq that addresses how to do this. Ultimately I don't want to have to click download and install on 18 separate programs. 'Smart Install' doesn't appear to function let alone exist. Could someone please point me a direction to make this basic function work? Thanks.
-Scot