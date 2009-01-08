How to set rule for different email account's in Outlook

..then the best way to manage such is to create three different user logins to the computer, then set up each user from their own username after they login.. Outlook was designed to be used from a specific login, unlike Outlook Express which is able to use alternate identities from a single login to the computer.
Once you create the new login names, open Outlook and set up the account for that specific user while logged into that users profile.. Each time the user logs in in to the computer and opens Outlook, it will "Send and Receive" messages for that user only.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hi
I am using Outlook and I am having 3 different mail ID's, I want to know how to set rule for all these mail id to sent mail received on that mail id to a folder.
Thanking in anticipation,
Regards
Manish