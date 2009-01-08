Computer Newbies forum

How to set rule for different email account's in Outlook

by Manish.s81 / January 8, 2009 9:30 PM PST

Hi

I am using Outlook and I am having 3 different mail ID's, I want to know how to set rule for all these mail id to sent mail received on that mail id to a folder.

Thanking in anticipation,

Regards

Manish

If You're Using Microsoft Outlook, Not Outlook Express...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 9, 2009 5:51 AM PST

..then the best way to manage such is to create three different user logins to the computer, then set up each user from their own username after they login.. Outlook was designed to be used from a specific login, unlike Outlook Express which is able to use alternate identities from a single login to the computer.

Once you create the new login names, open Outlook and set up the account for that specific user while logged into that users profile.. Each time the user logs in in to the computer and opens Outlook, it will "Send and Receive" messages for that user only.

Hope this helps.

Grif

If all three are your own email accounts ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 9, 2009 8:58 AM PST

and you simply want them sent to specific "folders" when downloaded, then you -
FIRST create the "Folders" you want them sent to.

We will assume the email accounts are:
Manish @ gmail.com
Manish @ yahoo.com
Manish @ someprovider.net

NEXT you start a new rule and ensure that "Check messages when they arrive" is selected

NOW click the Next button and in the new list check "With specific words in the message header. The words you want the rule to look for are Manish @ gmail.com (that first email account)

NOW click the Next button and in the new list presented check "Move it to the specified folder" (now click where it says "Specified" and select the folder you created for the mail account) now just specify any exceptions and click Finish

Repeat the steps for each account and fine tune as desired with other additional options.

