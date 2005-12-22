How to save off audio that is part of a still picture

I have an HP PhotoSmart M417 camera. It has an option to record audio with a picture.
Eventually, my 512MB SD card fills up and I move everything to my hard drive, as well as to both a CD and Snapfish.com for extra backup.
Recently I took my first picture that contains background audio. But when I move it off the camera and look at the picture I can't seem to get the audio.
What am I doing wrong? Any help would be greatly appreciated, thanks.
