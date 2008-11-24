How to retrieve the formatted data of my disk drive?

Hi, Buddy, you certainly can recover.for those data lost causing by format, firstly you must to do is: don't format again,don't reinstall operating system, and don't write files to it. This will help recover your data to a large extent.
Then,for data recovery to a larger extent, a data recovery software you may turn to if you are not a computer specialist. Considering what happened to me, I have turned to EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard, it has help me a lot to recover data from my formatted partition. You can go to have a try, if it does not work, you just enter data recovery software in Google, many you can find.
by the way, you'd better backup your valued data next time to avoid this happens again.