How to retrieve the formatted data of my disk drive?

by uzairusman / November 24, 2008 1:08 PM PST

Hi,

I am using a laptop "Dell Inspiron 1100", last night I formatted my D drive by mistake & lost all data on it. Now I wanna recover the data. Please guide me how I can recover that? Is there any free software for that?

Regards,
Uzair

5 total posts
Have you looked at any of the many similar posts on
by VAPCMD / November 24, 2008 8:48 PM PST

data retrieval-recovery here in storage ?

Tried Dell Support ?

VAPCMD

the best way to retrieve formatted data
by BingooCheng / January 21, 2009 5:24 PM PST

nobody want bothering to format a disk and then retrieve the formatted data when he foud there are important data on the formattd disk. So funny of Microsoft, it supply a easy and quick way to format a disk ,but to leave a difficult way for users to unformat.
the best way to retrieve formatted data is using data recovery software such as EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard to recovery the formatted data.

(NT) Did you format your backup also?
by Kees Bakker / January 21, 2009 6:01 PM PST
hope helpful to you
by Lauya / February 4, 2009 1:32 PM PST

Hi, Buddy, you certainly can recover.for those data lost causing by format, firstly you must to do is: don't format again,don't reinstall operating system, and don't write files to it. This will help recover your data to a large extent.
Then,for data recovery to a larger extent, a data recovery software you may turn to if you are not a computer specialist. Considering what happened to me, I have turned to EASEUS Data Recovery Wizard, it has help me a lot to recover data from my formatted partition. You can go to have a try, if it does not work, you just enter data recovery software in Google, many you can find.

by the way, you'd better backup your valued data next time to avoid this happens again.

