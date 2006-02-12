Computer Help forum

General discussion

how to remove file sharing programs

by ptspoop / February 12, 2006 5:19 AM PST

I need help desperatly. I have a PC that had a file sharing program on it. I had limewire specifcaly. I believe that it is sucking the life out of my CPU. when i just start the computer and it is siting it is using any where from 60%-70% of its power. when i open up even the simplest of programs it imeadiatly jumps to 100%. how can i get rid of this god awful program for good.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: how to remove file sharing programs
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: how to remove file sharing programs
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Limewire
by byker49 / February 12, 2006 5:30 AM PST

Remove Limewire from Add/Remove in Control Panel.

Then get out your antivirus and other scum removers to scan your hard drive. You will be loaded with pests.

And you thought you could get something for nothing?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Clean Out Limewire
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 12, 2006 7:35 AM PST

First, uninstall Limewire normally from the Control Panel/Add-Remove Programs section. If it's not in the Add-Remove Programs section, navigate to the "C:\Program Files" folder, open the "Limewire" folder, then open the "UninstallerData" folder and run the "Uninstall LimeWire 18c" icon.


Once that is done, then download, install, update, and run ALL of the free spyware removal tools from the links below:

Ad-Aware

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.