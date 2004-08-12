How to remove Bonz/BonziBuddy from your system....

As found via a search on Google:
http://www.pchell.com/support/bonzibuddy.shtml
No need to use AdAware, Spybot, Pest Patrol etc...
Check your browsers security settings, and make sure that ActiveX controls and plugins etc cannot be downloaded and run without your permission.
It's quite possible that the program was included with something you downloaded free from the net. For example a screensaver.
More info about this pest can be found here:
http://www.google.com/search?ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&q=bonzibuddy
The moral of the story is think before you download!.
Eddie.
