How to Recieve Your Inphonic Mail-In Rebates!!

by kcnal / September 8, 2005 6:30 AM PDT

If you had mailed the rebate in correctly you would have gotten the rebate check. it is not the rebate center's fault that customers do not read the rebate forms correctly or call someone to ask for help before mailing in the rebates. these cell phone rebates are worth a lot of money. I would hope you, as a responsible consumer, would be reading these rebates and doing what it asks you to do to a T. You can't expect that because you made the error the company HAS to give it to you anyway. You are not entitled to a rebate. you have to follow the directions and do it correctly in order to get it. If you huff and puff about it, you still won't get the rebate if you didn't do the rebate correctly. It makes me sad that so many people just complain about not getting treated fairly when it is your fault you were denied for doing it wrong. It's not a scam just because you don't recieve the rebate...if you get denied that most likely means that you didn't mail it in correctly. Therefore, you aren't going to get it.

